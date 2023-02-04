Sports Roundup – February 4

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport: In Halifax, Huskies goaltender Ridleigh Hansen stopped 48 shots as Saint Mary’s edged the X-Women 3-2. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the X-Women, dropping their record to 17-5-2-1 on the season. They’re back on the ice tomorrow, as they hosting Moncton at the Keating Centre at 3 pm.

NS Junior: A pair of lopsided wins, as the Bulldogs topped the Scotians 5-1 at the Antigonish Arena, and the Strait Pirates double the Blues 8-4 in Port Hawkesbury. Tonight, the Pirates travel to Eskasoni to face off with the Junior Eagles at 7:30.

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers handily defeated the Wildcats 6-2 in the Valley. The Crushers’ road trip continues in Amherst, with a 7 pm match against the Ramblers.

U15: The Wearwell Bombers host the Wildcats at 4:30 at the Wellness Centre, followed by the Novas versus New Scotland Storm at the Antigonish Arena at 5.

U18 Major: The Weeks Majors blanked the Rush 8-0 at the Keating Centre. Tonight, the Majors face the Wildcats at the Wellness Centre at 6:30, and the CB West Islanders are in Halifax against the Macs at 7:30.

Rural League: At the Antigonish Arena, Pleasantdale Panthers take on the Heatherton Warriors at 7, followed by the St. Croix Angels versus the County Outlaws at 8:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Fred VanVleet scored 32 points, Gary Trent Junior added 29 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a two-game skid with a 117-111 win over the Houston Rockets. The Raptors took a commanding lead in the third quarter and were up by double-digits for most of the fourth before weathering a late Rockets comeback effort. Houston got a season-high 28 points from Eric Gordon.

Five players were ejected following a brawl, which started in front of Orlando’s bench late in the third quarter of a 127-120 Magic win. Minnesota guard Austin Rivers and Magic centre Mo Bamba were the initial players involved, and it spilled over to include several others on the court. Rivers, Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince were ejected for the Timberwolves, while Bamba and Jalen Suggs were tossed for Orlando.

Trae Young had 27 points and six assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 115-108 victory over the Utah Jazz. De’Andre Hunter scored 26 points for the Hawks, who won for the third time in their last four road games. Atlanta had 28 assists on 44 baskets and scored 56 points in the paint. Lauri Markkanen had 25 points and 10 rebounds to pace Utah.

Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers beat San Antonio 137-125 and sent the scuffling Spurs to their eighth straight loss. Tyrese Maxey had 25 points and James Harden added 16 for Philadelphia, which has the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson was the victor in the hardest shot event at the N-H-L’s all-star skills competition. He beat Alex Ovechkin with a 103.2 miles per hour shot. Carolina Hurricanes winger Andrei Svechnikov won the fastest skater event. Meanwhile, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki won the inaugural Pitch ‘n Puck event and Canadian women’s star Sarah Nurse made a highlight play scoring on New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin in the Tendy Tandem event.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NBA

Toronto 117 Houston 111

Detroit 118 Charlotte 112

Portland 124 Washington 116

Indiana 107 Sacramento 104

Phoenix 106 Boston 94

Orlando 127 Minnesota 120

Philadelphia 137 San Antonio 125

Atlanta 115 Utah 108

Saturday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

NHL All-Star Tournament at Sunrise, Florida

Central vs. Pacific. 3 p.m.

Metropolitan vs. Atlantic, 4 p.m.

Tournament Final, 5 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.