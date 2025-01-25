Sports Roundup – January 25

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: A five-goal second period was the difference as the Moncton Aigles Bleus defeated the X-Men 9-3 at J-Louis Levesque Arena in Moncton. Scoring for the X-Men were Charlie Callaghan, Jacob Maillet & Connor Roberts. The X-Men continue their road trip with a visit to Fredericton to face the UNB REDS. Meanwhile, The X-Women confirmed their position atop the standings with a convincing 4-1 win over the visiting UNB REDS at the Keating Centre to win their 12th consecutive game. Scoring for the X-Women were Kamdyn Switzer, Megan Smith, Ireland McCloskey & Kameryn Lahey.

The St. FX Basketball teams face the Capers tonight on Coach K Court: the women tip off at 6, the men at 8.

Junior B: It went to a shootout, but the Bulldogs got the win 4-3 over the Pictou County Scotians at the Arena. Tonight, the Bulldogs travel to Membertou to play the Junior Miners, while the Scotians tangle with the Eagles in Eskasoni: both games are at 7:30.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers are in Amherst to face off with the Ramblers. Game time 7 pm.

U15: Action begins with the Wearwell Bombers at the Wellness Centre vs the Wildcats at 2 pm, while the Novas take on the Rage in Cole Harbour tonight at 7.

U18 Major: The CB West Islanders are in Port Hood hosting Halifax at 6 pm, while the Weeks Majors are in Sydney to play the Rush at 7.

High School: In Trenton, North Nova played a pair of games against the CEC Cougars: the Cougars Girls team were 4-1 victors, while the Gryphon Boys won 7-4 in a high-scoring affair. Tonight, the Northumberland Nighthawks are on the North Shore to play Tatamagouche at 6.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects look to take sole possession of second place in the standings as they take on the Surge in Bedford. Puck drops at 5 pm.

Rural League: The playoffs begin tonight at the Arena: first, the Outlaws face the Angels at 7, followed by Pleasantdale vs Heatherton at 8:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

A night to remember for Cole Perfetti. He scored three times for his first N-H-L hat trick to lead the Winnipeg Jets past the Utah Hockey Club 5-2. Winnipeg has earned points in seven of its past nine games. Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz replied for Utah, which had won three straight.

Jason Robertson’s two second-period goals helped the Dallas Stars edge the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3. Robertson’s second of the game late the middle frame proved to be the game winner. Elsewhere, the New York Islanders defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 while the Tampa Bay Lightning got past the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime.

Add another World Cup gold medal to Canadian freestyle ski star Mikael Kingsbury’s impressive collection, Kingsbury won a World Cup men’s moguls event in New Hampshire. It was Kingsbury’s 93rd career World Cup victory.

Another dominant performance by Jordan Stolz. The American won the men’s 15-hundred metre race at Calgary’s World Cup speedskating event. Stolz set a track record of one minute 41-point-22 seconds at the Olympic Oval.

Pete Carroll is the Las Vegas Raiders new head coach. The 73-year-old Carroll agreed to a three-deal with a one-year team option. Over 14 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Carrol led the franchise to two N-F-C championships and its only Super Bowl title before his tenure ended following the 2023 season.

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t have to look far to find a replacement for Mike McCarthy. The club says offensive co-ordinator Brian Schottenheimer has agreed to become its next head coach. Star quarterback Dak Prescott worked closely with Schottenheimer the past two seasons with McCarthy as the play-caller.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Winnipeg 5 Utah 2

N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 1

Dallas 4 Vegas 3

Tampa Bay 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

NBA

Portland 102 Charlotte 97

Philadelphia 132 Cleveland 129

Memphis 139 New Orleans 126

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

PWHL

New York at Toronto, 2 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena

NBA

San Antonio vs Indiana, 12 p.m. at Paris

Denver at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.