Sports Roundup – January 28

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women Hockey team, ranked 8th in the country, got a sixth consecutive win as they defeated the St. Thomas Tommies 3-1 at the Keating Centre. Freshman forward Ireland McCloskey scored twice and captain Maggy Burbidge had a pair of assists as the X-Women outshot the Tommies 51-17 in the game.

NS Junior: The Strait Pirates couldn’t recover from a 5-goal second period by the Membertou Miners. Final score was 9-2 for the Miners. In action today, the Pictou County Scotians take on the Junior Eagles at 4 in Eskasoni.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers host the Bearcats tonight at the Wellness Centre. Game time is 7 pm.

U15: The Wearwell Bombers got the overtime win, 3-2 over the Novas. Today, the Bombers travel to Sydney to face off with the Cougars at 11am.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders were edged out 5-4 by the Kings. The teams meet again at 11 am in East Hants.

U18: The Weeks Majors fell 4-1 to the Halifax Macs, while in Port Hood the Islanders were outscored 5-3 by the Wolfpack. The Islanders continue their home stand today against the Wildcats, puck drops at 1 pm.

At the Leroy MacDonald Memorial Tournament, the Antigonish U11 Bulldogs defeated Halifax Red, goals by Jacob Hopkins and Ethan MacDonald. The Bulldogs face the Glace Bay Miners in one semi-final, beginning 10 am at the Arena. The other semi final at the Keating Centre Auxiliary Rink will be Halifax Red vs Halifax Black also at 10am. The Final will be at 1:30 this afternoon at the Arena.

At the Tiger Mackie Oldtimers Tournament in Port Hawkesbury, the U35 division begins at 9am with Highlight Electric vs the Maritime Misfits, followed by Mallard Construction vs Truro Toyota at 10 and Northside Flames vs Rusty Buckets at 11 am. In the Female Division, the Port Hawkesbury Blue Lobsters play the Benchwarmers at 8am, and at Noon the Richmond Storm plays the Cheticamp Shooting Stars. Playoffs in both divisions follow in the afternoon. The Over 35 Division playoffs begin with Antigonish against Louisdale, with the winner to face Platinum in the Final.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Elias Pettersson’s second goal of the game, scored four minutes into overtime, gave the Vancouver Canucks a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets. Brock Boeser had three goals for the Canucks, who trailed 4-1 heading into the final period. Alexandre Texier, Sean Kuraly, Jake Bean and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets.

Elias Lindholm’s power-play goal at 15:55 of the second period was all the offence the Calgary Flames needed to beat the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 1-0. Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves to post the shutout as the Flames snapped a four-game losing skid. The Blackhawks have lost four in a row.

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers won their 16th straight game to move within one of tying the N-H-L record, beating the Nashville Predators 4-1. Edmonton will attempt to tie the record set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins when it returns from the All-Star break to play at Vegas on February 6th. The Oilers are 24-3-and-oh in their last 27 games.

Dylan Larkin scored his 200th and 201st career goals to help the Detroit Red Wings knock off the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 5-2. Larkin extended his N-H-L points streak to 11 games. Detroit is 9-2-and-1 its last 12 games. Ivan Barbashev and Paul Cotter scored for the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, who had gone 5-0-and-1 in their previous six games.

LeBron James made a pair of free throws with 1-point-2 seconds left in the second overtime to cap his triple-double of 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists, outduelling Stephen Curry as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors 145-144. Curry scored 46 points for the Warriors.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 4 Nashville 1

Vancouver 5 Columbus 4 (OT)

Calgary 1 Chicago 0

Toronto 4 Winnipeg 2

Pittsburgh 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 7 Ottawa 2

Boston 6 Philadelphia 2

Dallas 5 Washington 4 (OT)

Buffalo 5 San Jose 2

Carolina 3 Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 6 New Jersey 3

Florida 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)

Detroit 5 Vegas 2

Anaheim 3 Minnesota 2

PWHL

Montreal 2 Ottawa 1 (OT)

Boston 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)

NBA

L.A. Lakers 145 Golden State 144 (2 OT)

Washington 118 Detroit 104

New York 125 Miami 109

Denver 111 Philadelphia 105

Brooklyn 106 Houston 104

L.A. Clippers 115 Boston 96

Utah 134 Charlotte 122

Milwaukee 141 New Orleans 117

San Antonio 113 Minnesota 112

Sacramento 120 Dallas 115

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NFL Conference Championships

Kansas City at Baltimore, 3 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 9 p.m.

PWHL

Minnesota at New York, 1 p.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Portland, 9 p.m.