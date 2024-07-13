Sports Roundup – July 13

LOCAL SPORTS

Several former champions will be going for the trophy at next week’s IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway. This week, it was announced that New England’s Cassius Clark will drive No. 13 out of the King Competition stable in Salt Springs, in a joint effort with local racing legend Rollie MacDonald from Pictou. Clark’s return to Riverside is his first since winning the event in 2019. Regan Smith, a NASCAR Cup Series race winner, 2008 IWK 250 champion, and well-known NASCAR broadcaster, will drive the popular Cat Car for Kids sponsored by Toromont Cat and co-sponsored by patients and their families at the IWK Health Care Centre. There will also be four other IWK 250 winners in the lineup: Donald Chisholm, Dylan Blenkhorn, Greg Proude, and Craig Slaunwhite. There will be thirty cars battling it out on Race Day. Tickets for the IWK 250 Super Weekend are still available at riverside speedway dot ca – advance ticket purchases are recommended to help avoid the wait at the gate.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Zach Collaros threw his first touchdown pass of the season into the hot hands of rookie Ontaria Wilson and Deatrick Nichols recorded a 55-interception return for a score as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Calgary Stampeders 41-37. It was Winnipeg’s second straight victory and bumped their record to 2-4. Calgary lost its second consecutive game and moved to 2-3.

Geraldo Perdomo brought home Corbin Carroll with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4. The Blue Jays have lost eight of 10. In the ninth with the bases loaded and one out, Perdomo lofted a fly ball down the left-field line that was caught by Daulton Varsho, but scored Carroll easily.

Willie Calhoun hit a two-run, walk-off homer in the 10th inning, sending the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Calhoun also hit a two-run homer in the first inning, then added a no-doubt shot to right field in the 10th on the second pitch by Austin Voth.

A bench-clearing brawl and Aaron Judge’s 33rd homer of the season highlighted the New York Yankees’ 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. There was some pushing and shoving in the bottom of the ninth after Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad was hit around the ear flap of his helmet by Clay Holmes’s pitch.

Group play pools for the second edition of the N-B-A’s in-season tournament — now renamed the Emirates N-B-A Cup — have been announced. The event will start November 12 and runs through a championship game in Las Vegas on December 17. The Toronto Raptors are in a group with Milwaukee, Indiana, Miami and Detroit.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 41 Calgary 37

MLB

Interleague

Oakland 6 Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 4 Detroit 3

Pittsburgh 4 Chicago White Sox 1

Arizona 5 Toronto 4

San Francisco 7 Minnesota 1

American League

Tampa Bay 2 Cleveland 0

Kansas City 6 Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 4 Baltimore 1

Houston 6 Texas 3

L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 5 (10 innings)

National League

Cincinnati 7 Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 7 Colorado 6

Washington 5 Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis 1

Atlanta 6 San Diego 1

WNBA

Las Vegas 84 Atlanta 70

Indiana 95 Phoenix 86

Seattle 91 Minnesota 63

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Saskatchewan at B.C., 7 p.m.

Copa America: Third-Place Game at Charlotte, N.C.

Canada vs. Uruguay, 8 p.m.

MLS

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:25 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

MLB

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 0-1) at Detroit (Montero 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-7), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 5-5) at Philadelphia (Phillips 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 3-1) at San Francisco (Birdsong 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Arizona (Diaz 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 9-5) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 11-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 11-3) at Boston (Crawford 5-7), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 6-3) at Houston (Arrighetti 4-7), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 4-7), 9:38 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 3-5) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-4), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Gibson 7-3), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Feltner 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 1-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 5-5) at Milwaukee (Keuchel 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (López 7-2) at San Diego (Waldron 5-7), 7:15 p.m.

WNBA

New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.