Sports Roundup – June 16

LOCAL SPORTS

There are some road closures in New Glasgow, as the Johnny Miles Running Events begin at 9 this morning.

Provost Street is closed from George Street to MacLean Street until 6pm. From 8:30 am to 1 pm, the George Street Bridge, Terrace Street, Clyde Street, Becks Hill (formerly Arch Street), and the north bound lane of North Foord Street to Stellarton Road will be closed, as well as the northbound lane from Bridge Avenue to George Street.

Racers can pick up their kits from 7:30-8:30 this morning at Glasgow Square.

AGR Fastpitch in Heatherton: The Heatherton Warriors play a pair of games this afternoon, beginning with the St. Andrews Flyers at 1, followed by St. Josephs at 3.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, Dylan Holloway scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers crushed the visiting Florida Panthers 8-1 on Saturday night to avoid a sweep in the Stanley Cup final. The Panthers still lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and can claim the N-H-L franchise’s first Cup with a win Tuesday night in Sunrise, Florida.

Vernon Adams Junior threw for 277 yards and the B-C Lions defeated the visiting Calgary Stampeders 26-17 in front of 53-thousand-plus fans to collect their first win of the C-F-L season on Saturday. The Q-B connected on 17 of 29 attempts, including two touchdowns, and drove in another major for the Leos. Jake Maier went 26 for 33 with 339 passing yards, two T-Ds and one interception as Calgary slipped to 1-and-1.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be aiming to win a series on Father’s Day when they play the third and final game of a three-game set against the visiting Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. The Jays, who lost Friday’s opener 3-1, bounced back with a 5-0 win on Saturday. Right-hander Jose Berrios will be on the mound for the Jays, while the Guardians will counter with right-hander Ben Lively.

Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run homer, his second in three games, George Kirby allowed an unearned run over six innings and the Seattle Mariners held off the visiting Texas Rangers 7-5. Seattle won for the sixth time in seven games and won its ninth consecutive series at home dating to mid-April. The Mariners also increased their lead over the defending champion Rangers to 7-and-one-half games in the A-L West. It’s the largest division lead for Seattle at any point since June 18th, 2003.

Bryson DeChambeau put on another show at the U-S Open. He belted drives. He made birdies. He even had his sore hips worked on. And he shot a 67 that gives him a three-shot lead going into tomorrow’s final round. Still ahead is 18 holes with Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Matthieu Pavon, all three shots behind. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario, is seven shots behind the leader.

The New England Revolution scored three goals in the first half then coasted to a 3-2 Major League Soccer victory over the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld scored both goals for Vancouver. In Toronto, the Chicago Fire scored three second-half goals to knock off the hosts 4-1. Lorenzo Insigne scored for Toronto F-C. And in Montreal, Real Salt Lake and C-F Montreal played to a scoreless draw.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton 8 Florida 1 (Florida leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

CFL

B.C. 26 Calgary 17

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Cleveland 0

Detroit 13 Houston 5

Boston 8 N.Y. Yankees 4

Seattle 7 Texas 5

Oakland at Minnesota, ppd.

National League

Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis 1

Washington 4 Miami 0

Milwaukee 3 Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 5 San Diego 1

Colorado 16 Pittsburgh 4

Interleague

L.A. Angels 4 San Francisco 3

Baltimore 6 Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 9 Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City 7 L.A. Dodgers 2

Chicago White Sox 9 Arizona 2

UEFA Euro 2024 Group Stage

at Cologne: Switzerland 3 Hungary 1

at Berlin: Spain 3 Croatia 0

at Dortmund: Italy 2 Albania 1

MLS

CF Montreal 0 Real Salt Lake 0

Chicago 4 Toronto FC 1

New England 3 Vancouver 2

Inter Miami 2 Philadelphia 1

Charlotte FC 1 D.C. United 0

LAFC 3 Orlando 1

Nashville 0 N.Y. Red Bulls 0

Houston 2 Atlanta 2

FC Dallas 2 St. Louis 0

Colorado 2 Austin FC 0

FC Cincinnati 4 San Jose 2

L.A. Galaxy 4 Sporting KC 2

Seattle 2 Minnesota 0

WNBA

Connecticut 85 Dallas 67

New York 90 Las Vegas 82

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Saskatchewan at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Lively 6-2) at Toronto (Berrios 5-5), 1:37 p.m.

Detroit (Maeda 2-2) at Houston (Arrighetti 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 4-5) at Minnesota (Paddack 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 4-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 5-2) at Boston (Crawfod 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-5) at Washington (Parker 4-3), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Montas 3-5) at Milwaukee (Rea 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (Hudson 2-8), 3:10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-3) at Baltimore (Burnes 7-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-4) at Atlanta (Waldrep 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Joyce 0-0) at San Francisco (Harrison 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Thorpe 0-0) at Arizona (Montgomery 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2024 Group Stage

Poland vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Denmark, 12 p.m.

Serbia vs. England, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3 p.m.