Sports Roundup – June 23

LOCAL SPORTS

In the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, Nicholas Naugle won the Nova Truck Centre 150 at Scotia Speedworld, his first win of the season. Jarrett Butcher pitted three times, but he was able to rally for a second place finish. Rookie sensation Gage Gilby came third for his first podium finish in the third race of his Pro Stock Tour career. Austin MacDonald of Pictou had pole position in the race, and finished fifth. Danny Chisholm came sixth, and recorded the fastest lap. Ryan VanOirschot was fifteenth. The tour heads to Riverside International Speedway next Saturday for the RJ Poirier 150. The tour will share the stage with NASCAR Canada as part of a rare double header. Visit www.riversidespeedway.ca for complete event details on all of the Canada Day weekend festivities.

A doubleheader in AGR Fastpitch is scheduled for Guysborough today, as the Broadhorns play two games against Heatherton. Game 1 is set for 1 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Lirim Hajrullahu’s 37-yard field goal on the final play of the game lifted the Toronto Argonauts to a 39-36 victory over the visiting Edmonton Elks in C-F-L action Saturday. It was another solid effort from Toronto quarterback Cameron Dukes, who threw for two majors and ran for a T-D and two-point convert. The loss spoiled the return of McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The former Argos Q-B threw for 342 yards and four T-Ds in the loss.

Bo Naylor of Mississauga, Ontario, and José Ramírez each hit two-run home runs as the Cleveland Guardians beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Saturday. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit two home runs for the Jays, while Davis Schneider added a solo shot. The Blue Jays, who have lost five straight, lost Friday’s opener in the three-game series 7-1. The teams wrap up their series on Sunday.

Tough night for Canadian teams in Major League Soccer. Toronto F-C lost its third straight game Saturday when the New York Red Bulls blanked the visitors 3-0. Toronto has only won once in its last nine matches. Elsewhere, the Colorado Rapids knocked off C-F Montreal 4-1, snapping the visitors’ five-game unbeaten streak. And in Portland, Oregon, the Timbers scored twice in the first half and tipped the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez says Cristiano Ronaldo should consider himself lucky to have not been harmed after being confronted by four supporters who charged onto the field for selfies with the five-time world player of the year at a European Championship match. The alarming string of security breaches happened in the second half of Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey in Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion.

Florida coach Paul Maurice told reporters before his N-H-L squad left Edmonton on Saturday that the Panthers will focus on the opportunity ahead, and not those wasted. The Panthers’ bench boss said his team is only worried about playing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final at home on Monday night and not losing sleep over blowing a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series against the Edmonton Oilers.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Toronto 39 Edmonton 36

MLB

American League

Cleveland 6 Toronto 3

Houston 5 Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 1

Texas 6 Kansas City 0

Minnesota 10 Oakland 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 8 N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 9 San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 12 Arizona 1

San Diego 6 Milwaukee 4

Colorado 8 Washington 7

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 8 Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers 7 L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 9 Miami 0

Pittsburgh 4 Tampa Bay 3

Boston 4 Cincinnati 3

UEFA Euro 2024 Group Stage

Group E at Cologne

Belgium 2 Romania 0

Group F

at Hamburg – Georgia 1 Czechia 1

at Dortmund – Portugal 3 Turkey 0

Copa America Group Stage

at Santa Clara, Calif.

Venezuela 2 Ecuador 1

at Houston

Mexico 1 Jamaica 0

MLS

New York 3 Toronto FC 0

Colorado 4 CF Montréal 1

Portland 2 Vancouver 0

New England 2 Cincinnati 1

Columbus 4 Sporting Kansas City 0

Houston 4 D.C. United 1

Orlando City 4 Chicago 2

Charlotte FC 2 Philadelphia 0

Austin FC 1 Minnesota 0

Nashville 1 New York City FC 0

Atlanta 1 St Louis City 1

LA Galaxy 1 Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 6 San Jose 2

Seattle 3 FC Dallas 2

WNBA

Washington 97 Dallas 69

New York 98 Los Angeles 88

Minnesota 73 Phoenix 60

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Hamilton at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-6) at Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-1) at Detroit (Olson 1-8), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Suarez 3-1) at Houston (Valdez 5-5), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 5-4) at Texas (Scherzer 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Lopez 6-6) at Oakland (Harris 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Cecconi 2-5) at Philadelphia (Sanchez 4-3), 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco (Webb 6-5) at St. Louis (Gray 8-4), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 4-2) at San Diego (King 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Interleague

Tampa Bay (Civale 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-0), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Kelly 2-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-2), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 6-5) at Miami (Garrett 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

UEFA Euro 2024 Group Stage

Group A

at Stuttgart – Scotland vs. Hungary, 3 p.m.

at Frankfurt – Switzerland vs. Germany, 3 p.m.

WNBA

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 4 p.m.