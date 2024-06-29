Sports Roundup – June 29

LOCAL SPORTS

AGR Fastpitch

Game 1: St. Andrew’s Flyers 7 Guysborough Broadhorns 0

Winning Pitcher: Andrew MacIsaac (7K) Losing Pitcher: Trent Deyoung (6K)

St. Andrew’s Top Hitters: Dave MacPherson (HR, RBI), Matt MacDonald (Double, 2 RBI), Kurt MacIsaac (3 RBI)

Guysborough Top Hitters: Jessie MacDonald, Mako Hall, & Milo Cook (Singles)

Game 2: St. Andrew’s Flyers 5 Guysborough Broadhorns 3

Winning Pitcher: keegan Maguire (13K) Losing Pitcher: Adam Rodgers (16K)

Top Hitters for the Flyers: Keegan Maguire (Double, 2 RBI), Dave MacPherson (Triple), Pat McCarron (2 RBI)

Top Hitter for Guysborough: Mako Hall (Single, RBI)

There’s a game in Heatherton today, beginning at 4 pm with the Warriors hosting St. Joseph’s. The exhibition match at 6 between Heatherton and the U17 team has been cancelled.

At Riverside Speedway, the long weekend continues with a pair of races: the PRO•LINE 150 for the NASCAR Canada Series and the RJ Poirier Heavy Equipment 150 for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour. Races are also scheduled for Sunday – details available at riversidespeedway.ca

NATIONAL SPORTS

For the second straight year, a player from North Vancouver was selected first overall at the N-H-L entry draft. Eighteen-year-old Macklin Celebrini was the San Jose Sharks’ top pick at M-S-G Sphere in Las Vegas. Celebrini had 32 goals and 64 points in 38 games with Boston University last season. Connor Bedard was selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks last year.

Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland have named their first six players for the N-H-L’s 4 Nations Face-Off taking place in February. The tournament is a precursor to the 2026 Milan Olympics that marks the return of N-H-L players to that showcase event. Canada named Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, Boston’s Brad Marchand and Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point as its first six players.

The visiting Montreal Alouettes defeated the Toronto Argonauts 30-20 in a battle of unbeaten C-F-L teams. Backup quarterback Caleb Evans threw a T-D pass and ran for another as the 4-and-0 Alouettes earned a team-record ninth straight regular-season victory and also extended their overall C-F-L win streak to 12 games that includes last year’s playoff and Grey Cup wins. Toronto, which slipped to 2-and-1, had its home unbeaten streak snapped at 11 games.

Juan Soto hit a three-run home run, Gleyber Torres added a two-run homer in his return to the lineup and the visiting New York Yankees snapped a season-worst four-game losing streak with a 16-5 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays. Aaron Judge had three hits and drove in a pair for the Yankees, who banged out 18 hits. Vladimir Guerrero Junior and Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit solo homers for the Jays, who had their two-game win streak halted.

Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ontario, and Audrey Leduc of Gatineau, Quebec, won their respective 100-metre finals at the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic track and field trials in Montreal. De Grasse captured gold in 10-point-2-zero seconds, while Leduc won the women’s 100 in 11-point-two-zero seconds to confirm her spot at the Paris Olympics.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 30 Toronto 20

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 16 Toronto 5

Baltimore 2 Texas 1

Kansas City 10 Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 5 Detroit 2

Seattle 3 Minnesota 2 (10 innings)

National League

Philadelphia 2 Miami 0

Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 1 Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

Interleague

San Diego 9 Boston 2

Tampa Bay 3 Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 7 Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 5 Colorado 3

Oakland 9 Arizona 4

Copa America Group Stage

at Glendale, Ariz. – Colombia 3 Costa Rica 0

at Paradise, Nev. – Brazil 4 Paraguay 1

MLS

New York City FC 4 Orlando City 2

WNBA

Atlanta 78 Connecticut 74

Phoenix 92 Los Angeles 78

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-6) at Toronto (Bassitt 6-6), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 6-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Lorenzen 4-3) at Baltimore (Povich 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-8), 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota (López 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Spiers 1-1) at St. Louis (Gray 9-4), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Muñoz 1-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-3) at Milwaukee (Myers 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 4-0) at Atlanta (Fried 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 8-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado (Quantrill 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (King 5-5) at Boston (Houck 7-5), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 5-6) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Euro 2024 Round of 16

at Berlin – Switzerland vs. Italy, noon

at Dortmund – Germany vs. Denmark, 3 p.m.

Copa America Group Stage

at Orlando, Fla. – Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m

at Miami Gardens, Fla. – Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m.

MLS

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

St Louis City at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas at Washington, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.