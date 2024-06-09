Sports Roundup – June 9

LOCAL SPORTS

Dr. J.H. Gillis competed in the boys Division 1 slo-pitch provincial championships in Bridgewater. Yesterday, the Royals finished in fourth place following a semi-final loss to Amherst, then a narrow defeat 17-16 in the bronze medal game against C.P. Allen of Bedford.

In AGR Fastpitch action, Guysborough hosts a doubleheader versus St. Josephs beginning at 1 pm.

The North Nova Highlanders U17 Girls Baseball team’s home opener is today. The team will play a doubleheader against the Hants North Jays beginning at 11 am on Field #3 behind Dr. J. H. Gillis High School.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrigues and Eetu Luostarinen scored, Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves, and the Florida Panthers defeated the visiting Edmonton Oilers 2-0 in the opening game of the Stanley Cup final. Game 2 in the best-of-seven championship series is scheduled for Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

Natalie Darwitz’s tenure is over as G-M of the Professional Women’s Hockey League champion Minnesota franchise following an internal and external review. P-W-H-L vice-president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said on Saturday the findings included input from players and staff. Hefford called the feedback direct and clear in leaving the league with little choice but to part ways. The decision comes a week after Minnesota won the championship, and involves a three-time Olympian who is among Minnesota’s hockey icons.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be aiming to win a weekend series in Oakland when they wrap up a three-game set against the Athletics. Toronto dropped Friday’s opener 2-1, but bounced back with a 7-0 win as Kevin Gausman pitched the first complete-game shutout of his career. Right-hander Mitch Spence will start for the A’s. The Jays have not named a starter yet.

The Los Angeles Dodgers can sweep a much-hyped weekend series with the visiting New York Yankees with a win today. Billed as a potential World Series preview, the Dodgers trimmed the Yankees 2-1 in Friday’s opener. But Saturday’s game was a laugher as the Dodgers whipped the Yankees 11-3. Teoscar (tay-AH’-sker) Hernández homered twice and drove in six runs, including a grand slam that helped power L-A past New York.

Opening weekend in the C-F-L has been kind to the visiting teams as they’ve won two of three games, including Saturday when the Saskatchewan Roughriders rallied to beat the Elks 29-21 in Edmonton. The B-C Lions hope to make it three out of four when they visit the Toronto Argonauts today in the regular-season opener for both squads.

Dornoch has won the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. His victory made it the sixth consecutive year a different horse won each of the three Triple Crown races. Dornoch was the best in a field of 10 that included Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness winner Seize the Grey. Despite there not being a Triple Crown on the line, it’s a historic Belmont because the race was run at Saratoga for the first time in the venue’s 161-year history.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Florida 3 Edmonton 0 (Florida leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

CFL

Saskatchewan 29 Edmonton 21

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Oakland 0

Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 6 Boston 1

Kansas City 8 Seattle 4

Houston 6 L.A. Angels 1

National League

San Diego 13 Arizona 1

Philadelphia 7 N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 7 Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 6 St. Louis 5

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 11 N.Y. Yankees 3

Pittsburgh 4 Minnesota 0

San Francisco 3 Texas 1

Milwaukee 5 Detroit 4

Cleveland 8 Miami 0

WNBA

New York 82 Connecticut 75

Atlanta 89 Chicago 80

MLS

New England 1 New York 0

Kansas City 2 Seattle 1

Minnesota 1 Dallas 1

St. Louis 0 Portland 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

B.C. at Toronto, 7 p.m.

NBA Finals

Dallas at Boston, 8 p.m. (Boston leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

WNBA

Washington at New York, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (Spence 4-3), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 6-2) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-8), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-5) at Kansas City (Ragans 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-1), 10:10 a.m.

Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Washington (Herz 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-1) at Cincinnati (Montas 3-4), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 2-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-2), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (McGough 1-3) at San Diego (Mazur 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco (Winn 3-6) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Jones 4-5), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-5) at Miami (Rogers 1-7), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Wilson 3-2) at Detroit (Skubal 7-1), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 8-1), 7:10 p.m.