Sports Roundup – March 18

LOCAL SPORTS

At the women’s U Sports hockey championship, the University of British Columbia edged St. FX 3-2 in overtime. Ellie Brown and Lauren Dabrowski scored for the X-Women. U-B-C will clash with the defending champions – the Concordia Stingers – in the semifinal tomorrow. Mount Royal and host Montreal meet in the other semifinal. This afternoon, the X-Women play Nippising in one of the consolation semifinals.

U13AAA Provincials at the Antigonish Arena: In Round Robin action, the Bulldogs defeated Acadia 4-1, while the Pictou County Crushers lost 4-3 to the TASA Ducks. Today, the Crushers face Eastern Shore at 11 am, and the Bulldogs take on Bedford at 3 pm. Playoffs and finals run on Sunday.

Female U15AAA Provincials at the Keating Centre: The Whitecaps had a win and loss on Day One, falling 5-2 to Metro East Inferno, then defeating the Metro West Force Warriors 3-1. Today, the Whitecaps take on the Valley Wild at 8:30 a.m., then Metro West Force Citadels at 12:30. The championship game runs at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Maritime Junior League: Pictou County Weeks Crushers lost Game 1 of their division semi-final series 6-1 to the Yarmouth Mariners. The Crushers host Yarmouth in Game 2 tomorrow at 7 at the PC Wellness Centre.

U18: Pictou Weeks Majors lead the Halifax Macs 2-1 in their best of seven series. Game 3 is in Halifax today at 4:30.

U15: At the Provincial Championships in Truro, the Novas suffered two losses, 4-0 to the Wolverines, and 3-2 to the host Bearcats. The Novas, currently 0-3, have an early start today, facing the Gulls at 8am.

Maritime Major Female: The Northern Selects take on the Halifax Capitals at 5:30. The Selects lead 2-0 in the best of seven series.

Rural League: The Heatherton Warriors play the Pleasantdale Panthers at 8 tonight at the Arena. Heatherton leads the series 3-2.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Maple Leafs were the lone Canadian N-H-L club in action, downing the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 5-2. Zach Aston-Reese scored twice and Morgan Rielly notched his second goal in as many games for Toronto. Five to two was a popular score: Philadelphia beat Buffalo and St. Louis defeated Washington by those same scores.

A tough break for the Canadian women’s soccer team ahead of this summer’s World Cup. Janine Beckie suffered a season-ending knee injury and needs surgery. Canada is the reigning Olympic champion and is scheduled to open the tournament on July 20th against Nigeria in Australia.

Ski cross racer Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B-C clinches the season’s overall men’s World Cup title on home snow. Howden won the second-last race of the season near Collingwood, Ontario. The Canadian races again in tomorrow’s season finale secure in the knowledge he will hold a crystal globe that goes to the season’s champion.

NHL

Toronto 5 Carolina 2

Philadelphia 5 Buffalo 2

St. Louis 5 Washington 2

Anaheim 7 Columbus 4

NBA

Philadelphia 121 Charlotte 82

Atlanta 127 Golden State 119

Cleveland 117 Washington 94

Houston 114 New Orleans 112

Memphis 126 San Antonio 120 (OT)

Chicago 139 Minnesota 131 (2 OT)

Boston 126 Portland 112

Dallas 111 L.A. Lakers 110

NCAA Men’s Basketball Final

East Regional First Round

at Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio

Fairleigh Dickinson 63 Purdue 58

FAU 66 Memphis 65

at Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.

Kentucky 61 Providence 53

Kansas St. 77 Montana St. 65

at Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio

Michigan St. 72 Southern Cal 62

Marquette 78 Vermont 61

West Regional First Round

at MVP Arena Albany, N.Y.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 63 VCU 51

UConn 87 Iona 63

at Ball Arena Denver

TCU 72 Arizona 70

Gonzaga 82 Grand Canyon 70

Midwest Regional First Round

at MVP Arena Albany, N.Y.

Miami 63 Drake 56

Indiana 71 Kent St 60

at Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.

Pittsburgh 59 Iowa St. 41

Xavier 72 Kennesaw St. 67

South Regional First Round

at Ball Arena Denver

Creighton 72 NC State 63

Baylor 74 UC Santa Barbara 56

NCAA Women’s Basketball Final

at Maples Pavilion Stanford, Calif.

Stanford 92 Sacred Heart 49

Mississippi 71 Gonzaga 48

at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, Iowa

Georgia 66 Florida St. 54

Iowa 95 SE Louisiana 43

at Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, La.

Michigan 71 UNLV 59

LSU 73 Hawaii 50

at Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City

Princeton 64 NC State 63

Utah 103 Gardner-Webb 77

at Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina 72 Norfolk St. 40

South Florida 67 Marquette 65 (OT)

at Purcell Pavilion South Bend, Ind.

Mississippi St. 81 Creighton 66

Notre Dame 82 S. Utah 56

at Xfinity Center College Park, Md.

Arizona 75 West Virginia 62

Maryland 93 Holy Cross 61

at Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, Va.

Virginia Tech 58 Chattanooga 33

S. Dakota St. 62 Southern Cal 57 (OT)

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta 8 Boston 0

Baltimore 5 Minnesota 3

Washington 11 Houston 7

Pittsburgh 6 Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 8 N.Y. Yankees 7

Philadelphia (ss) 4 Toronto (ss) 2

Philadelphia (ss) 8 Toronto (ss) 1

St. Louis 16 Miami (ss) 2

Chicago Cubs (ss) 4 Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 9 Chicago Cubs (ss) 7

Milwaukee 4 Texas 3

Oakland 7 San Francisco 2

Arizona 4 Colorado 2

L.A. Angels 12 Kansas City 1

N.Y. Mets 6 Miami (ss) 1

Cincinnati 7 Cleveland 1

Seattle 10 San Diego 5

World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals

Mexico 5 Puerto Rico 4

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Colorado at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Denver at New York, 1 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Final

East Regional Second Round at Amway Center Orlando, Fla.

Tennessee vs. Duke, 2:40 p.m.

South Regional Second Round

at Legacy Arena at BJCC Birmingham, Ala.

Alabama vs. Maryland, 9:40 p.m.

at Amway Center Orlando, Fla.

San Diego St. vs. Furman, 12:10 p.m.

at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, Calif.

Missouri vs. Princeton, 6:10 p.m.

Midwest Regional Second Round

at Legacy Arena at BJCC Birmingham, Ala.

Houston vs. Auburn, 7:10 p.m.

at Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa

Texas vs. Penn St., 7:45 p.m.

West Regional Second Round

at Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas vs. Arkansas, 5:15 p.m.

at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, Calif.

UCLA vs. Northwestern, 8:40 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Final

Greenville 1 First Round at Pauley Pavilion Los Angeles

Oklahoma (25-6) vs. Portland (23-8), 9 p.m.

UCLA (25-9) vs. Sacramento St. (25-7), 11:30 p.m.

Greenville 2 First Round

at Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana (27-3) vs. Tennessee Tech, 11:30 a.m.

Oklahoma St. (21-11) vs. Miami (19-12), 2 p.m.

at The William B. Finneran Pavilion Bryn Mawr, Pa.

Washington St. (23-10) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (32-3), 2:30 p.m.

Villanova (28-6) vs. Cleveland St. (30-4), 5 p.m.

Seattle 3 First Round

at Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn.

Iowa St. (22-9) vs. Toledo (28-4), 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee (23-11) vs. Saint Louis (17-17), 1 p.m.

at Value City Arena Columbus, Ohio

North Carolina (21-10) vs. St. John’s, 4 p.m.

Ohio St. (25-7) vs. James Madison (26-7), 1:30 p.m.

at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Storrs, Conn.

Baylor (19-12) vs. Alabama (20-10), TBA

UConn (29-5) vs. Vermont (25-6), 3 p.m.

Seattle 4 First Round

at Moody Center Austin, Texas

Louisville (23-11) vs. Drake (22-9), 7:30 p.m.

Texas (25-9) vs. East Carolina (23-9), 10 p.m.

at Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, N.C.

Colorado (23-8) vs. Middle Tennessee (28-4), 7 p.m.

Duke (25-6) vs. Iona (26-6), 9:30 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Baltimore vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.

World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals

United States at Venezuela, 7 p.m.