Sports Roundup – March 18

LOCAL SPORTS
At the women’s U Sports hockey championship, the University of British Columbia edged St. FX 3-2 in overtime. Ellie Brown and Lauren Dabrowski scored for the X-Women. U-B-C will clash with the defending champions – the Concordia Stingers – in the semifinal tomorrow. Mount Royal and host Montreal meet in the other semifinal. This afternoon, the X-Women play Nippising in one of the consolation semifinals.
U13AAA Provincials at the Antigonish Arena: In Round Robin action, the Bulldogs defeated Acadia 4-1, while the Pictou County Crushers lost 4-3 to the TASA Ducks. Today, the Crushers face Eastern Shore at 11 am, and the Bulldogs take on Bedford at 3 pm. Playoffs and finals run on Sunday.
Female U15AAA Provincials at the Keating Centre: The Whitecaps had a win and loss on Day One, falling 5-2 to Metro East Inferno, then defeating the Metro West Force Warriors 3-1. Today, the Whitecaps take on the Valley Wild at 8:30 a.m., then Metro West Force Citadels at 12:30. The championship game runs at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Maritime Junior League: Pictou County Weeks Crushers lost Game 1 of their division semi-final series 6-1 to the Yarmouth Mariners. The Crushers host Yarmouth in Game 2 tomorrow at 7 at the PC Wellness Centre.
U18: Pictou Weeks Majors lead the Halifax Macs 2-1 in their best of seven series. Game 3 is in Halifax today at 4:30.
U15: At the Provincial Championships in Truro, the Novas suffered two losses, 4-0 to the Wolverines, and 3-2 to the host Bearcats. The Novas, currently 0-3, have an early start today, facing the Gulls at 8am.
Maritime Major Female: The Northern Selects take on the Halifax Capitals at 5:30. The Selects lead 2-0 in the best of seven series.
Rural League: The Heatherton Warriors play the Pleasantdale Panthers at 8 tonight at the Arena. Heatherton leads the series 3-2.
NATIONAL SPORTS
The Toronto Maple Leafs were the lone Canadian N-H-L club in action, downing the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 5-2. Zach Aston-Reese scored twice and Morgan Rielly notched his second goal in as many games for Toronto. Five to two was a popular score: Philadelphia beat Buffalo and St. Louis defeated Washington by those same scores.
A tough break for the Canadian women’s soccer team ahead of this summer’s World Cup. Janine Beckie suffered a season-ending knee injury and needs surgery. Canada is the reigning Olympic champion and is scheduled to open the tournament on July 20th against Nigeria in Australia.
Ski cross racer Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B-C clinches the season’s overall men’s World Cup title on home snow. Howden won the second-last race of the season near Collingwood, Ontario. The Canadian races again in tomorrow’s season finale secure in the knowledge he will hold a crystal globe that goes to the season’s champion.
NHL
Toronto 5 Carolina 2
Philadelphia 5 Buffalo 2
St. Louis 5 Washington 2
Anaheim 7 Columbus 4
NBA
Philadelphia 121 Charlotte 82
Atlanta 127 Golden State 119
Cleveland 117 Washington 94
Houston 114 New Orleans 112
Memphis 126 San Antonio 120 (OT)
Chicago 139 Minnesota 131 (2 OT)
Boston 126 Portland 112
Dallas 111 L.A. Lakers 110
NCAA Men’s Basketball Final
East Regional First Round
at Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio
Fairleigh Dickinson 63 Purdue 58
FAU 66 Memphis 65
at Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.
Kentucky 61 Providence 53
Kansas St. 77 Montana St. 65
at Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio
Michigan St. 72 Southern Cal 62
Marquette 78 Vermont 61
West Regional First Round
at MVP Arena Albany, N.Y.
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 63 VCU 51
UConn 87 Iona 63
at Ball Arena Denver
TCU 72 Arizona 70
Gonzaga 82 Grand Canyon 70
Midwest Regional First Round
at MVP Arena Albany, N.Y.
Miami 63 Drake 56
Indiana 71 Kent St 60
at Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.
Pittsburgh 59 Iowa St. 41
Xavier 72 Kennesaw St. 67
South Regional First Round
at Ball Arena Denver
Creighton 72 NC State 63
Baylor 74 UC Santa Barbara 56
NCAA Women’s Basketball Final
at Maples Pavilion Stanford, Calif.
Stanford 92 Sacred Heart 49
Mississippi 71 Gonzaga 48
at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, Iowa
Georgia 66 Florida St. 54
Iowa 95 SE Louisiana 43
at Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, La.
Michigan 71 UNLV 59
LSU 73 Hawaii 50
at Jon M. Huntsman Center Salt Lake City
Princeton 64 NC State 63
Utah 103 Gardner-Webb 77
at Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina 72 Norfolk St. 40
South Florida 67 Marquette 65 (OT)
at Purcell Pavilion South Bend, Ind.
Mississippi St. 81 Creighton 66
Notre Dame 82 S. Utah 56
at Xfinity Center College Park, Md.
Arizona 75 West Virginia 62
Maryland 93 Holy Cross 61
at Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, Va.
Virginia Tech 58 Chattanooga 33
S. Dakota St. 62 Southern Cal 57 (OT)
MLB Spring Training
Atlanta 8 Boston 0
Baltimore 5 Minnesota 3
Washington 11 Houston 7
Pittsburgh 6 Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 8 N.Y. Yankees 7
Philadelphia (ss) 4 Toronto (ss) 2
Philadelphia (ss) 8 Toronto (ss) 1
St. Louis 16 Miami (ss) 2
Chicago Cubs (ss) 4 Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Dodgers 9 Chicago Cubs (ss) 7
Milwaukee 4 Texas 3
Oakland 7 San Francisco 2
Arizona 4 Colorado 2
L.A. Angels 12 Kansas City 1
N.Y. Mets 6 Miami (ss) 1
Cincinnati 7 Cleveland 1
Seattle 10 San Diego 5
World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals
Mexico 5 Puerto Rico 4
Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)
NHL
Colorado at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
NBA
Denver at New York, 1 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Washington, 8 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Final
East Regional Second Round at Amway Center Orlando, Fla.
Tennessee vs. Duke, 2:40 p.m.
South Regional Second Round
at Legacy Arena at BJCC Birmingham, Ala.
Alabama vs. Maryland, 9:40 p.m.
at Amway Center Orlando, Fla.
San Diego St. vs. Furman, 12:10 p.m.
at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, Calif.
Missouri vs. Princeton, 6:10 p.m.
Midwest Regional Second Round
at Legacy Arena at BJCC Birmingham, Ala.
Houston vs. Auburn, 7:10 p.m.
at Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa
Texas vs. Penn St., 7:45 p.m.
West Regional Second Round
at Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa
Kansas vs. Arkansas, 5:15 p.m.
at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, Calif.
UCLA vs. Northwestern, 8:40 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Final
Greenville 1 First Round at Pauley Pavilion Los Angeles
Oklahoma (25-6) vs. Portland (23-8), 9 p.m.
UCLA (25-9) vs. Sacramento St. (25-7), 11:30 p.m.
Greenville 2 First Round
at Assembly Hall Bloomington, Ind.
Indiana (27-3) vs. Tennessee Tech, 11:30 a.m.
Oklahoma St. (21-11) vs. Miami (19-12), 2 p.m.
at The William B. Finneran Pavilion Bryn Mawr, Pa.
Washington St. (23-10) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (32-3), 2:30 p.m.
Villanova (28-6) vs. Cleveland St. (30-4), 5 p.m.
Seattle 3 First Round
at Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn.
Iowa St. (22-9) vs. Toledo (28-4), 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee (23-11) vs. Saint Louis (17-17), 1 p.m.
at Value City Arena Columbus, Ohio
North Carolina (21-10) vs. St. John’s, 4 p.m.
Ohio St. (25-7) vs. James Madison (26-7), 1:30 p.m.
at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion Storrs, Conn.
Baylor (19-12) vs. Alabama (20-10), TBA
UConn (29-5) vs. Vermont (25-6), 3 p.m.
Seattle 4 First Round
at Moody Center Austin, Texas
Louisville (23-11) vs. Drake (22-9), 7:30 p.m.
Texas (25-9) vs. East Carolina (23-9), 10 p.m.
at Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, N.C.
Colorado (23-8) vs. Middle Tennessee (28-4), 7 p.m.
Duke (25-6) vs. Iona (26-6), 9:30 p.m.
MLB Spring Training
Baltimore vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Boston (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (ss) vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (ss) vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals
United States at Venezuela, 7 p.m.