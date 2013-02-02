Sports Roundup – March 3

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women Hockey squad are in the AUS finals against the UNB Reds. Game 1 of the best-of-three series goes tonight at the Keating Centre at 7 pm, with Game 2 in Fredericton on Tuesday, and if needed, Game 3 back in Antigonish Friday. Regardless of the series outcome, both the X-Women and the REDS have qualified for the USports National Women’s Hockey Championship, to be held in Saskatoon March 14th to 17th.

NS Junior: In Game 1 of their Sid Rowe division semi-final, the Membertou Junior Miners held on for the win 5-4 over the Strait Pirates. Game 2 of the Bulldogs/Scotians series is in Trenton at 6 o’clock: Antigonish leads 1-0.

Maritime League: Another road loss for the Pictou County Weeks Crushers, this time 5-4 in Miramichi.

The Antigonish U15AA Bulldogs are hosting the North Conference Championship at the Antigonish Arena. The Bulldogs have a record of one win, one loss and two ties after Saturday’s games, good for third place in the standings. The Pictou County Crushers have a perfect record of 4-0, while the Strait Pirates are 2-1-1. In this morning’s semi-finals, it’s the Bulldogs and Crushers at the Arena, while the Pirates play the Cumberland Ramblers at the Keating Centre: both games start at 10. Winners face off in the final at the Arena at 3, while the Bronze Medal Game is at 1:30.

U15 Major: It went all the way to a shootout before the Novas defeated the Wearwell Bombers 3-2 at the Wellness Centre. This morning, the Bombers host the Western Hurricanes at 11, while the Novas visit the Bedford Bandits: Game time is 12:15.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders were shutout 5-0 by the Basin Armada. Today, the Highlanders are in West Hants to play the Wildcats. Puck drops 2 pm.

U18: It’s going to a fifth game between the CB West Islanders and Cole Harbour – the Wolfpack evened the series with a 6-4 win in Port Hood. Rhyah Stewart made 51 saves during the match. The decider will be played in Cole Harbour this afternoon beginning at 3:10.

Maritime Major Female League: The Penguins managed a 3-2 overtime win in the first game of their series with the Northern Subway Selects in Pictou. Game 2 in the best-of-five begins at Noon at the Hector Arena.

Rural League: Heatherton took Game 1 of the League final, defeating Pleasantdale 7-2. Game 2 is on Saturday night at the Arena.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Yegor Sharangovich’s second goal of the game, scored with 50 seconds left in the third period, lifted the Calgary Flames to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames, who won their fifth straight game. Jonathan Gruden, Lars Eller and Jeff Carter scored for the Penguins, who had a 3-1 lead in the third period.

Cody Glass scored three goals for his first career hat trick and the Nashville Predators extended their winning streak to eight games with a 5-1 victory over the visiting Colorado Avalanche. Nashville’s eight-game winning streak is tied for the second-longest in franchise history. The Predators won 10 straight from mid-February through early March 2018.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reached 40-thousand points, still going strong in his 21st N-B-A season as he tries to put the career scoring record out of reach. James drove past Michael Porter Junior and hit a layup with 10:39 left in the second quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets for the historic basket. The Lakers lost the game 124-114.

Mike McEwen and his team from Saskatoon are two-and-oh after three draws at the Canadian men’s curling championship in Regina. McEwen defeated defending champion Brad Gushue 7-6 on Saturday night. He also edged Tyler Smith’s P-E-I crew 7-6 on Friday. There are three draws today at the Montana’s Brier.

Canada is through to the CONCACAF W Gold Cup semifinals by the skin of its teeth. Canada needed extra time to dispatch a stubborn Costa Rica side 1-0 Saturday and move on to the final four, against either the second-ranked U-S or Number 23-ranked Colombia, who square off Sunday. Substitute Evelyne Viens ended the scoreless deadlock in the 104th minute on Saturday with her fifth goal for Canada.

C-F Montreal improved its Major League Soccer record to a win and a tie on Saturday after defeating F-C Dallas 2-1 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and Josef Martinez scored for the visitors. In Vancouver, the Whitecaps opened their M-L-S regular season playing to a 1-1 draw with Charlotte F-C. Ryan Raposo had Vancouver’s goal.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

PWHL

NBA

MLS

MLB Exhibition

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

PWHL

NBA

MLS

MLB Exhibition

