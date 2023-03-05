Sports Roundup – March 5

LOCAL SPORTS

Canada Games: Team Nova Scotia is going for gold in women’s hockey. Last night in Charlottetown, Nova Scotia defeated Ontario in their semi-final 3-2. Sarah Fraser & Julia MacDonald each had one assist in the win, while Rhyah Stewart made 46 saves. Nova Scotia plays BC for the gold medal at 11:30 am at Credit Union Place in Summerside.

Continuing with women’s hockey, the X-Women overcame a goal scored just 12 seconds into the match to defeat UNB 2-1 in game one of the AUS best-of-three championship series. Maggie Burbidge and Jayden Thompson scored for St. FX. Game two of the series goes Monday night at 7 at the Keating Centre.

At the U11 AA playoffs, the Antigonish Bulldogs finished first in the round robin after two wins on Saturday, 4-3 over Truro and 4-2 over the Pictou Crushers Red squad. The Bulldogs face the Crushers Red team in this morning’s semifinal at 10:30 at the Arena.

NS Junior: It’s game two in their playoff series – The Pictou County Scotians look to even things with the Eskasoni Eagles in Trenton at 6 tonight, while the Bulldogs look for win #2 against the Pirates at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 7:30.

U18: The Weeks Majors lead 2-0 in their series after trouncing the Rush 7-1 at the Wellness Centre. Game 3 is in Membertou at 4 today. The CB West Islanders took the first game of their series against Steele Subaru with a 3-2 overtime win. Game 2 is at 1:15 in Dartmouth.

U15: The Wearwell Bombers fell 8-1 to the New Scotland Storm in game 1 of their series – game 2 is in Cole Harbour at 11:15 am. Game 1 between the Novas and the Bedford Bandits is at the Antigonish Arena at 5 pm.

High School Hockey: Dr. J.H. Gillis continue play in the Mainland Division 1 playoffs in Bedford with a match against CEC at 1:45.

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers lost at home 6-2 to Yarmouth. Tonight the Crushers host Amherst at the Wellness Centre at 7pm.

Rural League: In game 2 of their respective series, Pleasantdale defeated Heatherton 5-2, and the Outlaws beat St. Croix 5-4 in OT. Both series are tied 1-1 and resume tonight at the Arena with the Outlaws vs St Croix at 7, followed by Pleasantdale vs Heatherton at 8:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Kevin Koe, Reid Carruthers and Matt Dunstone were the headliners entering the Saturday afternoon draw at the Tim Hortons Brier but Nunavut skip Jake Higgs stole the show. Higgs guided his team to a 7-4 victory over Newfoundland and Labrador’s Nathan Young for the territory’s first-ever win at the Canadian men’s curling championship. Nunavut had an all-time record of 0-and-38 at the Brier since making its debut in 2018.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno and Matt Boldy scored the goals, Filip Gustavsson stopped 31 shots for the shutout, and the visiting Minnesota Wild beat the Calgary Flames 3-0, who have dropped five straight games. The Wild have won four straight and sit second in the N-H-L’s Central Division.

Josh Morrissey scored two goals and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the visiting Edmonton Oilers 7-5 to end a five-game losing streak. Leon Draisaitl (DRY’-sy-tuhl) scored a hat-trick for the Oilers, who beat the Jets 6-3 a night earlier in the Alberta capital. Evan Bouchard had three assists for the Jets.

Tyson Barrie, Philip Tomasino and Colton Sissons each had goals, and Juuse Saros made 27 saves to lead the visiting Nashville Predators to a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. It was the Predators’ second straight win and fifth in six games. Seth Jones scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who lost their fourth straight.

An N-H-L hockey star from eastern Newfoundland is closing in on a scoring record held by Wayne Gretzky. New Jersey Devils right winger Dawson Mercer, who is from Bay Roberts, scored his 21st goal of the season on Friday during a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. That means Mercer has scored at least one goal in each of his last eight consecutive games. The record for most consecutive games with at least one goal before turning the age of 22 is held by Wayne Gretzky, who scored in nine consecutive games in 1981-82.

A rough night for Canadian Major League Soccer teams. The Vancouver Whitecaps lost 2-1 to the Earthquakes in San Jose, California, C-F Montreal dropped a 1-0 decision in Texas to Austin F-C, and Toronto F-C tied Atlanta United 1-1. Both the Whitecaps and C-F Montreal are 0-and-2, while Toronto F-C is 0-1-and-1 after the first two weeks of the season.

Joel Embiid made a go-ahead three-pointer with 41.4 seconds left as the Philadelphia 76ers rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 133-130. The 76ers snapped the Bucks’ 16-game N-B-A winning streak. Milwaukee had the longest winning streak by any N-B-A team since the Phoenix Suns produced 18 straight victories early last season.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Minnesota 3 Calgary 0

Vancouver 4 Toronto 1

Winnipeg 7 Edmonton 5

Ottawa 5 Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 4 Detroit 1

Buffalo 5 Tampa Bay 3

Boston 4 N.Y. Rangers 2

Dallas 7 Colorado 3

Florida 4 Pittsburgh 1

Washington 8 San Jose 3

Nashville 3 Chicago 1

Los Angeles 4 St. Louis 2

NBA

Toronto 116 Washington 109 (OT)

Cleveland 114 Detroit 90

Miami 117 Atlanta 109

Houston 122 at San Antonio 110

Philadelphia 133 Milwaukee 130

Minnesota 138 Sacramento 134

MLS

San Jose 2 Vancouver 1

Toronto FC 1 Atlanta 1

Austin FC 1 CF Montreal 0

Seattle 2 Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 3 Portland 2

Columbus 2 D.C. United 0

Miami 2 Philadelphia 0

New England 3 Houston 0

Nashville 0 N.Y. Red Bulls 0

Cincinnati 0 Orlando City 0

New York City FC 1 Chicago 1

FC Dallas 3 LA Galaxy 1

St. Louis City 3 Charlotte 1

Sporting Kansas City 0 Colorado 0

MLB Spring Training

Toronto 18 Detroit 5

Boston 4 Houston 4

St. Louis 9. Washington 6

Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta (ss) 3 Baltimore 2

Atlanta (ss) 7 Minnesota 5

Tampa Bay 14 N.Y. Yankees 10

N.Y. Mets 15 Miami 4

Chicago Cubs 2 L.A. Angels 0

Arizona (ss) 9 San Francisco (ss) 5

Cleveland 4 Oakland (ss) 4

Kansas City (ss) 12 Cincinnati (ss) 6

Chicago White Sox 5 Texas 4

Colorado 7 Seattle 1

San Diego 5 Arizona (ss) 4

Milwaukee 14 San Francisco (ss) 2

Cincinnati (ss) 10 Oakland (ss) 9

L.A. Dodgers 7 Kansas City (ss) 6

(ss) — Split squad

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m

Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

NBA

Phoenix at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Las Vegas, Nevada, 4:05 p.m.