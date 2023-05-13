Sports Roundup – May 13

The Toronto Maple Leafs are out of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Nick Cousins scored in overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky made 50 saves as the Florida Panthers downed Toronto 3-2 to win the second-round playoff series 4-1. The Panthers return to the Eastern Conference final for the first time since 1996, while an uncertain off-season looms for the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly thought he scored the game-tying goal late in the second period of the loss to the Panthers, but a video review resulted in a no-goal decision. Fans at Scotiabank Arena watched a video replay of the puck crossing the line and were irate that Florida retained its 2-1 lead. Some spectators threw debris on the ice after the decision was announced.

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights moved one win from the Western Conference Final after beating the Edmonton Oilers 4-3. Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Nic Hague also scored, and Jonathan Marchessault tied a franchise playoff record with three assists for the Golden Knights, who took a 3-2 series lead.

Chris Bassitt pitched a two-hitter, Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 3-0. Bassitt struck out eight and walked two in the Blue Jays’ first individual shutout since Mark Buehrle accomplished the feat against Washington in 2015. Bassitt threw 70 of his 103 pitches for strikes to win his fourth straight decision.

The Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the defending N-B-A champion Golden State Warriors with a 122-101 victory in Game 6 of their second-round series. LeBron James had 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 20 rebounds for the Lakers, who never trailed in a commanding closeout victory that punctuated their increasingly incredible late-season surge.

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Bam Adebayo added 23 and the Miami Heat are headed back to the Eastern Conference finals after topping the New York Knicks 96-92. Max Strus scored 14 points and Kyle Lowry had 11 points and nine assists for the eighth-seeded Heat, who won the semifinal series 4-2 to become the second Number 8 seed in NBA history to make the conference finals.

Friday’s Games

NHL Playoffs – Second Round

Florida 3 Toronto 2 (OT) (Florida wins best-of-seven series 4-1)

Vegas 4 Edmonton 3 (Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

World Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

At Riga, Latvia

Canada 6 Latvia 0

Czechia 3 Slovakia 2

At Tampere, Finland

United States 4 Finland 1

Sweden 1 Germany 0

NBA Playoffs – Second Round

Miami 96 New York 92 (Miami wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

L.A. Lakers 122 Golden State 101 (L.A. wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

Major League Baseball

Interleague

Toronto 3 Atlanta 0

Baltimore 6 Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 8 Boston 6

Chicago Cubs 6 Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 5 Kansas City 1

American League

Seattle 9 Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Tampa Bay 5

L.A. Angels 5 Cleveland 4

Houston 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 9 Texas 7 (10 innings)

National League

Cincinnati 7 Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 3 Washington 2

Philadelphia 6 Colorado 3

Arizona 7 San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 4 San Diego 2

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs – Second Round

Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m. (Dallas leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

World Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

At Riga, Latvia

Switzerland vs. Slovakia, 5:20 a.m.

Norway vs. Kazakhstan, 9:20 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Latvia, 1:20 p.m.

At Tampere, Finland

France vs. Austria, 5:20 a.m.

Hungary vs. Denmark, 9:20 a.m.

Finland vs. Germany, 1:20 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Interleague

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Toronto (Berrios 3-3), 3:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-4) at Boston (Sale 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

American League

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 1-0) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3) at Baltimore (Wells 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 0-0) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-2) at Arizona (Gallen 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

MLS

Saint Louis City SC at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.