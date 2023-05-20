Sports Roundup – May 20

LOCAL SPORTS

The Nova Scotia Regional Acadian Games are in the town and county this weekend. Action continues with mixed mini handball and women’s soccer at Dr. J.H. Gillis High School & men’s soccer and women’s volleyball at St. Andrews Junior School, all starting at 8am. Mixed Ultimate Frisbee begins at 9 at Dr. J.H. Gillis, and Men’s volleyball at Antigonish Education Centre begins at 10:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The list of departed Toronto Maple Leafs executives is growing. Former Ottawa Senator Jason Spezza — who worked as a special assistant to Leafs G-M Kyle Dubas resigned from his role yesterday morning. It came before Toronto announced that Dubas had been fired.

Brett Howden scored from behind the net off Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger 1:35 into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory in Game 1 of their Western Conference final. William Karlsson scored two goals for Vegas, giving him seven this postseason and extending his point streak to three games.

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, hitting a pair of buckets to give the Heat the lead after they erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit and Miami beat Boston 111-105 to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ high powered offence has been sputtering against divisional rivals this week but management is preaching patience in the clubhouse and to media. Despite the appeals, Ryan Mountcastle’s three-run homer lifted the Baltimore Orioles over the Blue Jays 6-2 as Toronto lost its second straight and dropped into fourth in the American League East. The Blue Jays runs came from Danny Jansen’s RBI single and Bo Bichette’s groundout.

Aaron Judge is on seventh heaven. The slugger hit his seventh home run in seven games as the New York Yankees beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-2. The hit was his fifth homer in the last seven games. Anthony Rizzo also homered to help lift the Yankees to 9-3 in their last 12 games.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs – Conference Finals

Vegas 4 Dallas 3 (OT) (Vegas leads the series 1-0)

World Hockey Championship – Preliminary Round

At Riga, Latvia

Latvia 3 Slovenia 2

Kazakhstan 4 Slovakia 3 (SO)

At Tampere, Finland

Finland 7 Hungary 1

Germany 4 Austria 2

NBA Playoffs – Conference Finals

Miami 111 Boston 105 (Miami leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

Major League Baseball

American League

Baltimore 6 Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 2 Kansas City 0

Houston 5 Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 5 Minnesota 4

National League

Pittsburgh 13 Arizona 3

Chicago Cubs 10 Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers 5 St. Louis 0

San Francisco 4 Miami 3

Interleague

Tampa Bay 1 Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6 Cincinnati 2

Detroit 8 Washington 6

N.Y. Mets 10 Cleveland 9

Atlanta 6 Seattle 2

Texas 7 Colorado 2

Boston 6 San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Conference Finals

Florida at Carolina, 8 p.m. (Florida leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

World Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

At Riga, Latvia

Norway vs. Czechia, 5:20 a.m.

Canada vs. Switzerland, 9:20 a.m.

Kazakhstan vs. Latvia, 1:20 p.m.

At Tampere, Finland

United States vs. Denmark, 5:20 a.m.

Austria vs. Finland, 9:20 a.m.

Sweden vs. France, 1:20 p.m.

NBA Playoffs Conference Finals

Denver at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m. (Denver leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

Major League Baseball

American League

Kansas City (Lyles 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-4), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Houston (Brown 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

MLS

CF Montreal at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Saint Louis City SC, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.