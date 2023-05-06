Sports Roundup – May 6

LOCAL SPORTS

Registration is now open for this year’s Nova Scotia 55+ Games in Pictou County. The games will run from September 20 – 23 and bring together individuals aged 55 and up from across the province for a bi-annual sporting event centered around fun, fitness, and friends. The event is overseen by a local board with support by the provincial body Nova Scotia 55+ Games Society, who encourages a healthier and more active lifestyle for older adults in Nova Scotia.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Jesperi Kotkaniemi had two goals to lead the Carolna Hurricanes past the New Jersey Devils 6-1. That win gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Jordan Staal and Martin Necas also scored in the decisive second period. Jordan Martinook and Stefan Noesen added clinching third-period goals.

The finalists for the Jack Adams Award as the N-H-L’s best head coach have been named. Seattle’s Dave Hakstol, Boston’s Jim Montgomery and New Jersey’s Lindy Ruff are all in contention for the award.

George Springer hit his fourth home run of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0. Starter Chris Bassitt struck out five and walked four as Toronto ended a five-game losing streak. Bassitt, who signed a three-year deal with the Blue Jays in the off-season, won for the third time in four starts for Toronto.

Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off reliever Matt Brash, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4. Tucker and Yordan Alvarez provided all the offensive punch for the Astros. Alvarez continued to torment Seattle pitching with a three-run homer off Luis Castillo in the third.

Devin Booker scored 47 points, Kevin Durant added 39 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Nuggets 121-114 to cut Denver’s lead to 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series. Booker shot 20 of 25 from the field, including 5 of 8 from three-point range. Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished with 30 points, 17 assists and 17 rebounds.

Canadian Alphonso Davies has been named CONCACAF Men’s Player of the Year for the second year in a row. The 22-year-old from Edmonton is the first back-to-back winner of the award that dates back to 2013. Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas has also won the award twice, but not in consecutive years back in 2014 and 2017.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs – Second Round

Carolina 6 New Jersey 1 (Carolina leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

NBA Playoffs – Second Round

Boston 114 Philadelphia 102 (Boston leads series 2-1)

Phoenix 121 Denver 114 (Denver leads series 2-1)

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5 Cincinnati 4

Boston 5 Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 9 Atlanta 4

Detroit 5 St. Louis 4

American League

Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 2 Cleveland 0

Oakland 12 Kansas City 8

Houston 6 Seattle 4

L.A. Angels 5 Texas 4 (10 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 1 Colorado 0

Arizona 3 Washington 1

San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 6 Milwaukee 4

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Second Round

Edmonton at Vegas, 7 p.m. (Vegas leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

NBA Playoffs – Second Round

New York at Miami, 3:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

MLB

Interleague

Detroit (Turnbull 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (Berrios 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 1-4) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-5), 7:15 p.m.

American League

N.Y. Yankees (German 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-2), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Miami (Hoeing 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 0-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-2) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 3-1) at San Diego (Snell 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

MLS

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.