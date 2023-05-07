Sports Roundup – May 7

The Edmonton Oilers are returning home from Las Vegas with home-ice advantage in their second-round N-H-L playoff series after crushing the Golden Knights 5-1 to even up the best-of-seven series at 1-1. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each scored twice for the Oilers. Game 3 is Monday night in Edmonton.

The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes will be aiming to grab commanding 3-0 leads in their respective N-H-L playoff series on Sunday. The Panthers host the Toronto Maple Leafs, while the Hurricanes visit the New Jersey Devils. In Sunday’s third game, the Seattle Kraken host the Dallas Stars with their series tied 1-1.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat grabbed 2-1 series leads in their respective N-B-A playoff series with wins at home. The Lakers, with a 25-point performance from Anthony Davis, crushed the visiting Golden State Warriors 127-97, while in Miami, Jimmy Butler scored 28 for the Heat in a 105-86 win over the New York Knicks.

Brandon Belt hit a two-run double in a four-run first and the Toronto Blue Jays extended the Pittsburgh Pirates’ losing streak to a season-high six games with an 8-2 victory. after a 20-8 start. Jose Berrios gave up 2 runs and 5 hits over 6-and-one-third innings with seven strikeouts and one walk as Toronto won its second straight after a five-game skid. The teams finish a three-game series on Sunday.

The Vancouver Whitecaps built a 3-1 lead against the visiting Minnesota United then hung on for a 3-2 Major League Soccer victory. Brian White scored twice for the Whitecaps. Earlier, C-F Montreal defeated the visiting Orlando City Soccer Club 2-0 and the New England Revolution rolled the host Toronto F-C 2-0.

Two more horses died in the hours before 15 to 1 shot Mage won the Kentucky Derby by a length on Saturday, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world’s most famous race. Early favourite Forte was scratched in the morning because of an injury. Two Phil’s finished second and 4 to 1 favourite Angel of Empire was third in front of a crowd of 150,335 at Churchill Downs.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs – Second Round

Edmonton 5 Vegas 1 (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

NBA Playoffs – Second Round

Miami 105 New York 86 (Miami leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

L.A. Lakers 127 Golden State 97 (Los Angeles leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 8 Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 6 St. Louis 5 (10 innings)

Cincinnati 5 Chicago White Sox 3

Atlanta 5 Baltimore 4

Boston 7 Philadelphia 4

American League

N.Y. Yankees 3 Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4 Minnesota 3

Oakland 5 Kansas City 4

Texas 10 L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 7 Houston 5

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 Miami 2

Colorado 5 N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 4 Milwaukee 1

Arizona 8 Washington 7

L.A. Dodgers 2 San Diego 1

MLS

Vancouver 3 Minnesota 2

New England 2 Toronto FC 0

CF Montreal 2 Orlando City 0

Charlotte FC 3 New York City FC 2

Cincinnati 2 D.C. United 1

Miami 2 Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 1 New York 0

San Jose 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Real Salt Lake 0 Houston 0

Nashville 3 Chicago 0

Austin FC 2 Portland 2

Colorado 3 LA Galaxy 1

Saint Louis City SC at Dallas ppd.

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs – Second Round

Carolina at New Jersey, 3:30 p.m. (Carolina leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

Toronto at Florida, 6:30 p.m. (Florida leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

Dallas at Seattle, 9:30 p.m. (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

NBA Playoffs – Second Round

Boston at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. (Boston leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m. (Denver leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

MLB

Interleague

Baltimore (Wells 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 11:35 a.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

American League

Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Miller 0-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Perez 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Colorado (Feltner 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 4-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

MLS

Seattle at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m.