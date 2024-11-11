Sports Roundup – November 11

LOCAL SPORTS

Junior B: In Trenton, the Pictou County Scotians defeated the Strait Pirates 3-1. Today, the Scotians travel to Lunenberg to face the Lumberjacks – puck drops at 1:30.

U15: The Novas got the win 4-1 over the Cougars at the Arena, while the Bombers edged out the Truro Bearcats 2-1.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders’ record is now 4-9, following a 2-1 to the Thunderbirds.

U18 Major: The CB West Islanders were shut out 2-0 by the Valley Wildcats. Today at the Wellness Centre, the Weeks Majors host Steele Subaru at 4 pm.

High School Boys: The Dalbrae Dragons defeated the Hants East Tigers 5-1.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Leo Carlsson, Jackson LaCombe, Brett Leason and Isac Lundestrom all scored and goalie John Gibson made 38 saves as the Anaheim Ducks beat the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 and snapped their four-game slide in the process. Yegor Chinakhov and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets who dropped their second in a row.

Jake Bates kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired and the visiting Detroit Lions erased a 23-7 halftime deficit to beat the Houston Texans 26-23. The Lions overcame a career-high five interceptions by Q-B Jared Goff to win their seventh straight game and improved to 8-and-1, while the Texans lost their second straight and slipped to 6-and-4.

LeBron James recorded his second straight triple-double, and Anthony Davis scored 22 points before leaving with an eye injury as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the visiting Toronto Raptors 123-103. James had 19 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds as the Lakers beat the Raptors for the second time in nine days. Chris Boucher and R-J Barrett scored 18 points apiece for the Raptors, who have lost four straight and eight of the past nine.

Jared McCain had a career-high 27 points as the 2-and-7 Philadelphia 76ers snapped a five-game N-B-A losing streak with a 107-105 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Sixers first-round draft pick out of Duke had 23 points in the second half and overtime was 9-for-15 from the floor. Lamelo Ball finished with 38 points for the 4-and-6 Hornets.

Nikola Jovic made the tying layup and go-ahead foul shot with 7.8 seconds left to give the Miami Heat a 95-94 win over the host Minnesota Timberwolves and stop their three-game losing streak. Jovic, who had 15 points and seven rebounds, drove to the rim with four-time N-B-A defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert subbed out. The Timberwolves’ three-game winning streak was halted.

DeMar DeRozan scored the Kings’ first eight points in overtime as the Sacramento Kings snapped the Phoenix Suns’ winning streak at seven with a 127-118 win. The Suns played without Kevin Durant, who was injured Friday and will miss at least two weeks. DeRozan finished with 34 points for the 6-and-4 visitors. Bradley Beal led 8-and-2 Phoenix with 28 points.

Canada’s Rachel Homan defeated Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni 7-5 to win the women’s curling final at the Co-op Canadian Open in Nisku, Alberta. On the men’s side, Bruce Mouat’s Scottish team completed another successful sweep, going 7-0 through the Open, finishing with a 6-3 victory over Brad Gushue in Sunday’s final.

Sunday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Chicago 2 Minnesota 1 (OT)

San Jose 1 New Jersey 0

Anaheim 4 Columbus 2

NBA

L.A. Lakers 123 Toronto 103

Houston 101 Detroit 99

Boston 113 Milwaukee 107

Indiana 132 New York 121

Orlando 121 Washington 94

Golden State 127 Oklahoma City 116

Miami 95 Minnesota 94

Denver 122 Dallas 120

Memphis 134 Portland 89

Sacramento 127 Phoenix 118 (OT)

Philadelphia 107 Charlotte 105 (OT)

NFL

Kansas City 16 Denver 14

Detroit 26 Houston 23

Philadelphia 34 Dallas 6

Buffalo 30 Indianapolis 20

Carolina 20 N.Y. Giants 17 (OT)

Pittsburgh 28 Washington 27

San Francisco 23 Tampa Bay 20

Arizona 31 N.Y. Jets 6

New Orleans 20 Atlanta 17

Minnesota 12 Jacksonville 7

New England 19 Chicago 3

L.A. Chargers 27 Tennessee 17

Monday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Montreal at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

NBA

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

NFL

Miami at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.