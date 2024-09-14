Sports Roundup – September 14

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In Soccer, the X-Men made it two wins in a row with a decisive 3-0 decision over the Mount Allison Mounties at home. Three different STFX players found the back of the net for the defending Atlantic University Sport champions, with Charlie Waters receiving the St. FX Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game nod with a goal and an assist. Earlier, the X-Women picked up their second win of the season with a 1-0 victory over the Mounties. X-Women defender Emma Steen had the lone goal in the match, while Caitlin Crichton received Gabriel Pizza player of the game honours for the X-Women. The two teams are off to Charlottetown to take on UPEI Sunday afternoon.

In pre-season Hockey, the X-Men fell 5-3 to the Saint Mary’s Huskies.

It’s the home opener for the X-Men football team this afternoon. The X-Men are looking for their first win as they host Mount Allison. Kickoff is 2 pm.

Junior B: The regular season is underway – last night, the Pictou County Scotians defeated the Strait Pirates 5-4 in Port Hawkesbury. Tonight, the Antigonish Bulldogs play the Junior Miners in Membertou – game time is 7:30.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers lost 5-4 in OT to the Yarmouth Mariners. The Crushers continue their road trip with a match against the Valley Wildcats at 7 this evening.

U15: The pre-season continues as the Novas host the Truro Bearcats at the Antigonish Arena. Puck drops at 2:30.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders are in Sackville for a weekend tournament. On the schedule today are games against Kings HC at Noon and the Valley Wildcats at 6.

U18 Major: The regular season begins this weekend, as the Weeks Majors host the Mustangs at the Wellness Centre at 4pm, and the CB West Islanders face off with the Macs in Halifax at 7:30.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects begin their season with two games in Moncton against the Rockets. Today’s game is at 12:15.

The Dr. John Hugh Gillis Senior Girls Volleyball team kicks off their season this weekend as they host their Tipoff tournament at the Dr. JH Gillis gym in Antigonish. Games continue all day Saturday with the championship scheduled for suppertime. Teams from CEC, Inverness, Dalbrae, SAERC, Hants East and Northumberland are taking part.

On Sunday, the Royals will host their first annual alumni tournament, beginning at 9am. Five teams are registered.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts snapped their two-game losing skid in decisive fashion, downing the B.C. Lions 33-17. Argos quarterback Kelly connected on 18-of-28 pass attempts for 268 yards, including a touchdown, and added a rushing major. Nathan Rourke went six for 12, throwing for 110 yards for the Lions. He was replaced with veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Junior to start the third.

Alejandro Kirk drove in the winning run with a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3. It was the first game-winning hit of Kirk’s career. Erik Swanson worked one inning for the win as Toronto improved to 3-and-7 in September.

Aaron Judge ended the longest home run drought of his career with a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning that rallied the New York Yankees past the Boston Red Sox 5-4. The star slugger had gone 16 games without a longball before launching a clutch drive into the lower left-field seats to give the Yankees a 5-4 advantage.

Rookie Brady Basso pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning in his first major league win, and the Oakland Athletics handed the Chicago White Sox their 16th consecutive home loss with a 2-0 victory. Chicago was shut out for the 18th time, finishing with six hits. At 33-and-115, the White Sox are approaching the post-1900 record for losses — 120 by the 1962 New York Mets.

Salvador Perez and Kyle Isbel hit home runs and drove in two runs each, Alec Marsh struck out 11 in five-and-one-third innings, and the Kansas City Royals snapped Pittsburgh’s four-game winning streak with an 8-3 victory over the Pirates. Perez’s two-run shot to left-centre capped a six-run second inning when the Royals broke a scoreless tie.

A’ja Wilson had 15 points and 17 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces held on to beat the Indiana Fever 78-74 to spoil another record-breaking day for Caitlin Clark. Clark, who scored all of her 18 points in the second half, finished with eight rebounds and nine assists for Indiana. The rookie set the W-N-B-A’s single-season record for assists with 321.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Toronto 33 B.C. 17

—

MLB

American League

Detroit 1 Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 4

Tampa Bay 3 Cleveland 1

Oakland 2 Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 5 L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5 Texas 4

National League

N.Y. Mets 11 Philadelphia 3

Washington 4 Miami 1

Atlanta 6 L.A. Dodgers 2

Colorado 9 Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 2 Arizona 1

San Diego 5 San Francisco 0

Interleague

Cincinnati 8 Minnesota 4

Kansas City 8 Pittsburgh 3

Toronto 4 St. Louis 3 (11 innings)

—

WNBA

Minnesota 83 Chicago 66

Las Vegas 78 Indiana 74

Seattle 83 Dallas 81

Washington 72 Atlanta 69

Connecticut 88 Phoenix 69

—

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Ottawa at Hamilton, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m.

—

MLB

Interleague

Kansas City (Wacha 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 8-6) at Toronto (Berríos 15-9), 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 8-6) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

American League

Boston (Bello 13-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-4), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 13-8) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (Cantillo 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Ginn 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-14), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-12), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 2-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-11), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Miami (Bellozo 2-3) at Washington (Corbin 5-13), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 10-6) at Philadelphia (Allard 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 12-6) at Atlanta (Sale 16-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 10-8) at Colorado (Freeland 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 7-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 9-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-5) at San Francisco (Black 0-3), 9:05 p.m.

—

MLS

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St Louis City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.