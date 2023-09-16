Sports Roundup – September 16

LOCAL SPORTS

A pair of Soccer shut-outs for the Blue and White in Sackville. The #8 ranked X-Women remain undefeated as they blanked the Mount Allison Mounties 4-0. League leading scorer Amanda Smith added to her goal tally with a pair, giving her nine on the season as she helped her X squad improve to 5-0. Smith also set up the other two goals. The X-Men improved to 3-2-0 on the season with a 5-0 victory over Mount Allison. Veteran midfielder Kyle Cordeiro scored two goals for the X-Men. The teams will be in Halifax next Saturday to face the Dalhousie Tigers.

The Moncton Aigles Bleus defeated the X-Men 3-2 in exhibition hockey Friday night at the Keating Centre. Remy Anglehart scored the game winner with just over a minute to go in OT. St. FX is on the road for their next exhibition games, when they travel to Quebec to take on Concordia and UQTR on September 22nd and 23rd.

MHL: Tonight’s Pictou County Crushers/Amherst Ramblers game has been postponed due to the weather – a new date will be announced soon.

U18: The league has cancelled this weekend’s games due to Hurricane Lee, including today’s matches between Pictou Weeks Majors & Steele Subaru and the Cape Breton West Islanders vs Cole Harbour.

U16AAA: The Highlanders are in Sackville for a trio of games this weekend, with play today at 10 am and 4 pm.

Maritime Major Female U18: Northern Subway Selects are scheduled to take on the Western Wind at 3:15.

Pictou County is set to host this year’s 55+ Games which begins this Wednesday, running through Saturday the 23rd across multiple venues in Pictou County. Opening ceremonies for the games will be Wednesday evening from 7 to 8:30 at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. Participants from all corners of the region will converge to compete, connect, and celebrate a commitment to healthy living and active living. For more information, including event schedules, venues, and results, please visit the official website of the 55+ Games – N-S-5-5-plus-games-dot-ca.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Boris Bede’s 38-yard field goal in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter gave the Toronto Argonauts a wild 23-20 victory over the Montreal Alouettes. With the victory, the 11-and-1 Argonauts clinched the C-F-L’s East Division title for the third consecutive season. In the late game, the Edmonton Elks continued their hot streak, dumping the Saskatchewan Roughriders 36-27 on a late Tre Ford touchdown. The victory was the fourth in the last five games for the Elks who improve to 4-and-10. The loss drops the Riders to 6-and-7.

The Toronto Blue Jays, with a great effort from starter Jose Berrios, snapped a four-game losing streak as they beat the visiting Boston Red Sox 3-0. Vladimir Guerrero Junior’s three-run homer in the third inning lifted the Jays over the Red Sox. Berrios struck out eight over seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits. The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Friday, leaving the Jays only half a game back of the M’s, who hold the third and final wild-card spot in the A-L.

Lucas Giolito struck out a season-high 12 over seven scoreless innings, Josh Naylor and Andres Gimenez each drove in three runs, and the Cleveland Guardians hammered the Texas Rangers 12-3. Texas, which had its six-game winning streak halted, currently holds the second A-L wild-card berth. The Rangers also are second in the West, where first-place Houston and third-place Seattle are separated by one-and-a-half games.

Bobby Witt Junior, Nelson Velazquez and Michael Massey homered, Angel Zerpa gave up one run over four innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 4-2. The Astros have lost three of their last four games. Elsewhere, Brandon Lowe and Harold Ramirez homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 to pull into a virtual tie atop the A-L East. Tampa Bay has won 18 of 24 and the Orioles have dropped four in a row.

Lourdes Gurriel Junior and Alek Thomas hit three-run homers as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4. The two clubs are in the middle of a six-team dogfight for three National League wild-card berths. Arizona moved into a tie with the Cincinnati Reds for the final spot, while the Cubs are in the second position, one-and-a-half games in front of the D-backs and Reds.

After a strong start, Canada needs a strong finish in its Davis Cup group stage final on Saturday. The defending champions of what’s been dubbed the World Cup of men’s team tennis wrap up group play against Chile after opening with sweeps of Sweden and host Italy in Bologna. The top eight countries among the 16 remaining advance to November’s next round in Malaga, Spain.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Toronto 23 Montreal 20

Edmonton 36 Saskatchewan 27

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Boston 0

Cleveland 12 Texas 3

Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 1

Kansas City 4 Houston 2

Minnesota 10 Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 11 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Miami 9 Atlanta 6

Cincinnati 5 N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 6 Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 5 Washington 3

Philadelphia 5 St. Louis 4

Colorado 3 San Francisco 2

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 6 Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 7 Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 8 Oakland 3

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 4 p.m.

Ottawa Redblacks at B.C. Lions, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston (Sale 6-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 14-8), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 10-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 9-5) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (France 11-5) at Kansas City (Ragans 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lopez 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Seattle (Miller 8-5), 9:40 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Winn 1-2) at Colorado (Lambert 3-7), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Shuster 4-3) at Miami (Hoeing 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 6-10) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 2-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-11), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-7) at Arizona (Davies 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-6) at Colorado (Freeland 6-14), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Interleague

San Diego (Waldron 0-3) at Oakland (Miller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Seattle (Miller 8-5), 9:40 p.m.

Major League Soccer

N.Y. Red Bulls at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.