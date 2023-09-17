Sports Roundup – September 17

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: X-Women Rugby team plays Acadia in Wolfville at 6.

Junior B: Antigonish Bulldogs host the Strait Pirates at the Antigonish Arena tonight at 7:30.

U16AAA: In exhibition play in Sackville, the Cabot Highlanders lost 2-0 to the Buccaneers. They take on the Thunder at 10:30 this morning.

U18: This weekend’s games have been cancelled, including the CB West Islanders vs Steele Subaru today.

Maritime Major Female League: Northern Subway Selects take on the Western Wind at 3 pm on the road.

Shot putter Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn placed second to American Chase Ealey at the Diamond League Final in Eugene, Oregon. It was Mitton’s 14th top-two finish in 17 events this season. The 27-year-old Nova Scotian led the competition until Ealey threw a season world-leading 20.61 metres also a meet and American record. Ealey earned the Diamond League Trophy and 30-thousand U-S top prize for her performance while Mitton takes home 12-thousand dollars.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Whit Merrifield hit a game-winning infield single in the 13th inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the visiting Boston Red Sox 4-3 in a tense four-hour game. Merrifield’s hit drove in Vladimir Guerrero Junior from third base. Guerrero hit a solo home run and reached base five times. Rafael Devers hit a two-run home run, but Boston lost for the ninth time in 11 games. The teams wrap up their three-game series today.

Steven Kwan drove in Ramon Laureano three batters after Tyler Freeman’s tying single in the eighth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 2-1 win over the visiting Texas Rangers. The Rangers, who remain in the second A-L wild-card position, dropped their second straight in the series. Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his major league-best 41st save.

The Los Angeles Dodgers erupted for five runs in the 11th inning to beat the Mariners 6-2 in a playoff-like game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The teams were scoreless after nine innings and each team registered a run in the 10th. The loss dropped the Mariners into fourth in the tight A-L wild-card race, half a game back of the Toronto Blue Jays and one game back of the Texas Rangers.

Gunnar Henderson homered and drove in three runs, Grayson Rodriguez pitched eight strong innings and the Baltimore Orioles secured a potentially crucial tie-breaker in the A-L East with an 8-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. After losing the first two of this four-game set, the Orioles moved one game ahead of second-place Tampa Bay. If the teams tie for first in the division, Baltimore would win.

The B-C Lions, trailing 37-18 heading into the final quarter, rallied to beat the Ottawa Redblacks 41-37 in C-F-L action. Lions’ receiver Lucky Whitehead caught a touchdown pass in the end zone with 22 seconds left in regulation time to cap the comeback. Earlier, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats had a field day in the interception department and knocked off the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers 29-23.

Tristan Blackmon and Brian White scored second-half goals and lifted the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 Major League Soccer victory over Toronto F-C. Deandre Kerr had given Toronto a 1-0 lead at the 50-minute mark. In other action, C-F Montreal played to a scoreless draw with the visiting Chicago Fire.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Hamilton 29 Winnipeg 23

B.C. 41 Ottawa 37

Major League Baseball

American League

Toronto 4 Boston 3 (13 innings)

Cleveland 2 Texas 1

Baltimore 8 Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 10 Houston 8

Chicago White Sox 7 Minnesota 6

Detroit 5 L.A. Angels 4 (10 innings)

National League

Arizona 7 Chicago Cubs 6 (13 innings)

Colorado 9 San Francisco 5, 1st game

Colorado 5 San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Miami 11 Atlanta 5

Cincinnati 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 9 Washington 5

Philadelphia 6 St. Louis 1

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 6 Seattle 2 (11 innings)

San Diego 5 Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Pittsburgh 3

Major League Soccer

Vancouver 2 Toronto 1

Montreal 0 Chicago 0

N.Y. Red Bulls 0 New York City 0

Atlanta 5 Miami 2

D.C. United 0 Charlotte 0

Orlando City 4 Columbus 3

Cincinnati 2 Philadelphia 2

Seattle 1 Dallas 1

Saint Louis 1 Houston 1

Sporting Kansas City 1 Minnesota 0

Colorado 2 New England 1

Los Angeles FC 4 L.A. Galaxy 2

San Jose 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NFL

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Major League Baseball

American League

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Toronto (Ryu 3-3), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Cleveland (Williams 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 11-10) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-16), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-7), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 4:07 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Morton 14-11) at Miami (Luzardo 9-9), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 10-13) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 15-5) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Manaea 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-7), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 3-0) at Arizona (Nelson 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees (Rodon 3-5) at Pittsburgh (Selby 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

San Diego (Avila 1-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 3-7), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 4:10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Portland at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.