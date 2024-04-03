St. FX Art Gallery to Hold a Student Showcast Exhibition

The STFX Art Gallery is hosting the opening reception for its STFX Art Department student showcase exhibition this Friday.

Andrea Terry, director and curator of the STFX art gallery, said the student showcase will open on Friday and run until May 4. She said it is all student work and will include mediums such as drawing, painting, printmaking, stained glass, textiles, ceramics, photography, animation, filmmaking, and others.

Terry congratulated students for all of their work throughout the year, and thanked the studio instructors for their commitment and support.