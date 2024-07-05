St. FX Athletics Announces Inductees for the 2024 Sports Hall of Fame

StFX University has announced the inductees for the 2024 class of the school’s Sports hall of Fame.

The four athletes include men’s hockey player Tony Cuomo, men’s basketball player Chris Sellitri, X-Women rugby allum Bethany Johnston and women’s hockey player Brayden Ferguson. Fan favourite Father Stanley MacDonald is being inducted as a builder, with the 1993 X-Men Soccer and 1998 X-Women Rugby squads entering as teams.

This year’s induction ceremony, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Saturday, September 14, at 7:30 p.m., at STFX’s Schwartz School of Business Auditorium.