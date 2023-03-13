St. FX Captures Silver at Final 8 Men’s Basketball Championship in Halifax

It is a game that will be talked about for years. It took double overtime to settle the National Men’s University Basketball Championship in Halifax, as the Carleton Ravens downed the host St. FX X-Men 109-104. The win was viewed by more than 9,000 fans at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, part of a contingent of more than 40,000 over the three day event.

It is also the higest scoring final game of all time.

For the X-Men David Muenkat finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds, and Avan Nava had 30 points.