St. FX Hockey fans will be treated to a rare double-header on Wednesday.

Atlantic University Sport has announced a men’s hockey game between St. FX and Moncton, that was to have been held on Saturday at the Keating Centre, has been re-scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 4.

The Moncton at St. FX Women’s Hockey game was has originally slated for Wednesday evening at 7, will now start a half-hour later at 7:30.