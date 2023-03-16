St. FX Hockey’s Lauren Dabrowski, Maggy Burbidge and Liam Hawel named First Team All-Canadians

Three St. FX University varsity hockey players have been named USports First Team All-

Canadians.

USports held national awards galas Wednesday in

Charlottetown for Men’s Hockey and in Montreal for Women’s Hockey.

Two members of the X-Women made the USports First All-Canadian Team, defender Lauren Dabrowski and Forward Maggy Burbidge.

X-Men Forward

Liam Hawel, the 2023-24 AUS Most Valuable Player was also a First Team All-Canadian. Hawel was also in the running Canada’s Player of the Year. The award was given to Simon LaFrance of UQTR