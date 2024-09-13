St. FX Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Set for Saturday

The STFX Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at StFX’s Barrick Auditorium in Mulroney Hall.

The Class of 2024 inductees into the Hall, includes five athletes: David Barry (X-Men Basketball), Tony Cuomo (X-Men Hockey), Chris Sellitri, (X-Men Basketball), Bethany Johnston (X-Women Rugby) and Brayden Ferguson (X-Women Hockey). Also being inducted are Father Stanley MacDonald, as a builder; along with the 1993 X-Men Soccer and 1998 X-Women Rugby squads in the team classification.