St. FX University Honours Several Members of Faculty at Fall Convocation

St. FX University presented two awards to members of its faculty at Fall Convocation.

The Outreach Award recipient is Murray Gibson in the St. FX Department of Art, recognizing his work with L’Arche Antigonish. Starting in 2008, Gibson introduced Service Learning in his Weaving Studio class, partnering students with L’Arche Antigonish members to work on joint weaving projects. He does most of the graphic design work for L’Arche Antigonish, helps with theatre productions and designs the L’Arche Art Calendar.

The Outstanding Staff Teaching Award was presented to Laura Reid of the Human Nutrition Department. At St. FX she prepares students for professional careers in dietetics which includes teaching at least three courses each year related to dietetic practice and coordinating the Integrated Dietetic Internship program, a 42 week practicum.

The university also recognized English professor Dr. Laura Estill who was recently appointed to the prestigious Royal Society of Canada College of New Scholars.