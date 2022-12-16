St. FX University Unveils Multi-Year Accessibility Program

StFX University unveiled its first multi-year accessibility plan Thursday.

A release from the university stated the plan identifies specific goals and initiatives to advance accessibility at the school and ensure the university supports the Province of Nova Scotia’s goal of being an accessible province by 2030.

The plan, informed by the Province of Nova Scotia Access By Design 2030 Plan as well as the Nova Scotia Post-Secondary Accessibility Framework , identified six areas where improvement is needed. The areas include Teaching, Learning, and Research; Information and Communication; Goods and Services; Employment; Transportation; and Built Environment.

Monica Foster, vice president of finance and administration, said the ultimate goal is for the university to be barrier free by 2030, noting there are a number of initiatives that need to be taken in the interim.

Within the six areas of focus, there are 65 individual goals, which StFX will track to measure its progress towards facilitating accessibility.

For more on the St. FX Accessibility plan follow this link: https://www.mystfx.ca/accessibility-plan/