St. FX X-Men Football Preparing for Upcoming Season

While the AUS football season gets underway this weekend, the StFX X-Men are getting a chance to rest after training camp and the pre-season with a bye week.

The X-Men enter the season as the reigning conference champions, and not having lost a regular season game for the last three years. Head coach Gary Waterman said every season is different, and even with success in the past, it`s a new group of players coming in.

He said the goal for right now it to get everyone on the same page as quickly as possible, and get to a level that allows they to compete.

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Silas Fagnan returns to take the snaps, alongside fellow all-star running back Malcolm Bussey, receivers Zachary Houde and Ben Harrington, and lineman Will Chapman. On defence, D-linemen Hunter Mousseau and Zechariah Willems return, along with linebacker Josh Connors, and defensive back Thomas Bentley. For special teams, allstars Max Capriotti and Ben Hadley will return to punt and placekick, respectively.