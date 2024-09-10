Stellarton Town Council Gives First Reading on Two Land Related Matters

Stellarton town council held first reading on two items.

One concerns the proposed inter-municipal planning strategy on land use, developed in conjunction with the towns of Pictou & Stellarton. The other is the donation of a small piece of land next to the Memorial Arena to the Stellarton Memorial Community Centre Association in order to facilitate a new entrance to the building.

As per the Municipal Government Act, there will be a public hearing on both items before council’s next regular meeting, at 5 pm on October 15th. The public can see the Inter-Municipal Planning Strategy beforehand through the office of Roland Burek, Planning and Development Officer with the three towns.