Stellarton-based Sobeys Inc. and Empire Company Limited surpassed last year’s goal to divert 31 million pounds of surplus food from its operations to support Canadian charities. Empire and Second Harvest formed a partnership in 2021 to rescue and donate 30 million meals a year.

Second Harvest, a food rescue organization in Canada, named Sobeys its partner of the year for the second year for its work in rescuing surplus edible food.