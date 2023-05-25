Strait Area Chamber of Commerce holds AGM and Gala Awards Dinner

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual general meeting gala dinner and

awards night yesterday at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

The NSCC Leadership award went to Boyd MacIntyre, a second year marine engineering student.

The AGM’s President’s Award went to past president Bob MacEachern.

The Cultural award of merit recipient is Paula Davis.

The Heart of the Community Award went to Dr. Michelle Greenwell of Mabou.

The Jack Hartery Lifetime achievement award went to Geno Polegato, owner of Geno A. Polegato Trucking.