Stroll the Main Street Fair Set for Wednesday

The Annual Stroll the Main Street Fair as part of the Antigonish Highland Games is set for tomorrow with a rain date for July 6. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event this year. Chamber executive director Lauren Kaiser said there will be live entertainment throughout the day, organized by the Antigonish Highland Society, over 30 vendors between College and Church Street, and plenty of snacks.

Kaiser said it is also an opportunity for the chamber to connect with some businesses.