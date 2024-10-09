Three Antigonish Youths Arrested by RCMP following Threat Complaints over the Weekend

Antigonish County District RCMP arrested three youths following threat complaints.

On Friday evening, at approximately 11 p.m., RCMP were called to a report of an individual threatening several people on the university campus. Immediate patrols were made but the suspect was not located. Officers continued with attempts to locate the suspect.

A couple of hours later , at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Police received a report of two youths, believed to be armed, threatening several people on the university campus. The two fled before officers arrived. The initial investigation indicates both youth were also involved in the earlier threats complaint. No one was injured in either incident.

Officers located the suspects, and a third youth, nearby a short time later. Upon seeing the officers, the three fled on foot into a wooded area. With assistance RCMP Police Dog Services and Emergency Response Team, officers located and arrested two youths in the wooded area. Officers did not recover any weapons. The third youth was not located at that time.

Police later arrested the third youth Sunday at a home in Antigonish. All three youths are from Antigonish.

Antigonish County District RCMP is continuing with the investigation, and charges are anticipated. Anyone with information is asked to call 902-863-6500. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.