Three Cars Involved in Two Collisions at Port Malcolm, Richmond County

RCMP say several people were taken to hospital following a collision in Port Malcolm, Richmond County

On Tuesday, at approximately 11:10 a.m., RCMP, fire services and EHS were called to a collision on Hwy 104 in Port Malcom. RCMP officers learned that a Dodge Durango was travelling west on the highway when it was struck on the rear passenger door by a deer. There was a second collision, not involving the Durango, when a white SUV collided with a Ford sedan that reduced its speed rapidly due to the wildlife collision ahead. All three vehicles were travelling west.

The driver of the Ford and both occupants in the white SUV were taken to hospital by EHS for non life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the Durango did not suffer injuries.

The highway was closed approximately one hour