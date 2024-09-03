Listen Live

Todd Barrett Seeks Port Hawkesbury Town Council Seat

Sep 3, 2024 | Local News

Long-time resident Todd Barrett has announced his candidacy for Port Hawkesbury Town Council.   Barrett says he has lived in Port Hawkesbury for close to 30 years, raising a family and starting a business.

Barrett says his hope for the town is to make it a place where Port Hawkesbury can be built by supporting community events, do business and create more business and have a place to eventually retire.

Barrett says if elected, he will take his business experience to help the town grow and prosper for years to come. 


