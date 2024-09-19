Town and County of Antigonish Provide Funding for Upgrades for Antigonish Arena

Even without provincial help, the town and county of Antigonish offered funding for upgrades at the Antigonish Arena.

Antigonish Arena manager Brendan Doyle applied for provincial funding for upgrades to the local facility, with the town and county of Antigonish both offering funding contingent on getting the provincial funding. While the provincial funding did not come through, the municipalities each decided to offer $47,500 to still do some of the work, with the town making the decision during Monday’s regular council meeting.

Doyle said the intent of the entire original request included building a new dressing room, noting when they installed the accessible washroom at the facility, they had to move the referee`s room to another dressing room, which he said means they ended up with the same amount of dressing rooms as two years ago.

He said the money from the municipalities will go towards a new ice edger, which has already been ordered, repairs to the sprinkler system in the building, and renovations to other dressing rooms.

Doyle thanked the Town and County for their support.