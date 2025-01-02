Town Hall Meetings Planned by Pictou County Council on Dealing with Climate Change

As a means of helping to deal with climate change, Pictou County Council is collecting information from residents at a series of town halls in January.

Warden Robert Parker explained the idea runs back about two to three years, when council set up a climate change advisory committee in response to climate change concerns in the area. The committee, which includes councillors and members of the public, began looking at possible green options for the area. He called the upcoming meetings an extension of work already done.

The idea is to develop a climate related action plan, said Parker, noting it is important for council to get out and speak with as many people as possible. With an increase in bad storms over the last few years, Parker said he feels these storms will continue and possibly more often. The question he wants the county to be able to answer is how they can prepare, adapt, and get ready to protect residents, their properties, and coastlines.

The dates, times, and locations of the meetings can be found on the Municipality of Pictou County Web site. After the meetings, the climate change advisory committee will look at all the feedback and then come up with some plans that will come to council