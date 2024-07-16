Listen Live

Town of Antigonish Commits to 25 Year Agreement to Purchase Renewable Power

Jul 16, 2024 | Local News

During a regular meeting of council last night, the Town of Antigonish passed a motion that would see the Alternative Resource Energy Authority or AREA enter into a 25 year agreement with Potentia Renewables for the purchase of renewable power.

Deputy Mayor Willy Cormier said 40 per cent of the power currently consumed by the Town of Antigonish Utility is provided by the Ellershouse Windfarm, adding the new agreement would mean 100 per cent  of the power used by the town would come from renewables.

AREA is a municipally owned company formed in 2014 by the towns of AntigonishBerwick, and Mahone Bay. The other two municipalities will hold similar votes over the next week.


