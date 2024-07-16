Town of New Glasgow Holds the Line on Property Tax Rates in New Municipal Budget

New Glasgow council passed their budgets for the current fiscal year, and the tax rate remains unchanged at $1.84 per $100 assessment for Residential and Resource Properties, and $4.45 per $100 assessment for commercial. The solid waste uniform charge for residences with four units or less is up 5 percent to $168 for the year.

The General Operations Budget is balanced at $24.24 million dollars, while the Operations Budget for the Water Utility is $5.72 million, which includes a deficit of $1.26 million to be covered by a portion of the water utility’s operating surplus. The General Capital Budget for the year is $14.39 million, encompassing many projects including Energy Efficient Building Upgrades, Sanitary Sewer Expansion, and several initiatives paid for by the federal Housing Accelerator Fund. The details of the General Operations Budget will be available on the town’s website later this week.