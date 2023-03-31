Town of New Glasgow looks to Develop Vacant Land in Downtown Core

The Town of New Glasgow is looking to develop vacant land in its downtown core.

The town is inviting written proposals for the land, at the corner of Provost Street and MacLean Street.

The turnkey piece of land is 8,640 square feet and requires no demolition. In a release the town says it’s objective is to seek out proposals that will put a mixed-use property on the land that maximizes social and economic benefit to the community.

The full request for proposals can be found on the Town’s web site.