Town of Port Hawkesbury and Province to spend more than $1 million for Sidewalk Improvements

Jul 15, 2024 | Local News

The province is providing support to the Town of Port Hawkesbury to upgrade sidewalks.

Inverness MLA and Communitities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Minister Allan MacMaster says goverment is providing $796,454 to the project. The Town is contributing $398,227 to the upgrades. MacMaster made the announcement on behalf of Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr.

Reeves Street, Port Hawkesbury, near the Civic Centre. (Ken Kingston photo)

The project involves 1.44 kilometres of sidewalk replacement and widening, an accessible pedestrian ramp design, tactile walking service indicators, the addition of rest areas and benches and sign improvements.

The provincial funding comes from the Nova Scotia Government’s $102 million Municipal Capital Growth Program.


