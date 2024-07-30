Town of Westville Taking Steps to Acquire Additional Water Supplies; Water Meters to Be Replaced

The town of Westville’s long-term plan for sourcing additional water supplies is taking the next step. The town is getting funding for Phase Two of the project from the Provincial Capital Assistance Program, or PCAP. The town is committing up to $200,000 for Phase Two. Mayor Lennie White stresses that the town currently has enough water for everyone’s needs, and that this project is to secure additional water to cover the needs of future developments.

Also on the subject of water in Westville, residents will have their aging water meters replaced over the next few months. CAO Scott Weeres says that the company contracted to do the replacements will begin in September, and is expected to finish in the spring of 2025. The company will hold an open house to answer questions from residents on August 28th at 6 pm in Council Chambers.