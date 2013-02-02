Track’s Allie Sandluck and Basketball’s Dondre Reddick are the St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Track runner Allie Sandluck is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Sandluck, a fourth year Human Kinetics student from Thorburn, NS was the AUS silver medalist in the 3000m race this past weekend at the conference championship. Her time of 9:42.22 qualified her for the U SPORTS Championship in Manitoba in March. Allie also competed in the AUS 1500m race and came fifth with a 4:45.17 time, and was a member of the X-Women seventh place 4x200m relay team.

X-Men Basketball guard Dondre Reddick is the STFX Male Athlete of the Week.

Dondre, a fourth year Arts student from Antigonish was named a tournament all-star at the AUS basketball championship this weekend. In the X-Men’s 86-70 semifinal win over MUN, he was named player of the game, scoring 21 points while adding 5 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal. In Sunday’s close overtime loss in the championship game, he scored the game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. He scored a team-high 19 points and had 4 rebounds and a steal. Earlier this week he was named an AUS first team all-star.