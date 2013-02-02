Track’s Eileen Benoit and Jack Wiersbicki named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Track Team has swept the St. FX Athletes of the Week.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Track Runner Eileen Benoit. The fourth year Human Kinetics student from Windsor ran two fantastic races at the UNB Invitational in Saint John, both personal best times. She took top spot in the women’s one mile race, besting a field of 28 runners. She also came in fourth in the 1000 metre race, in a field of 11 competitors.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-men Track Runner Jack Wiersbicki. The fourth year Human Kinetics student from Whitby, Ontario posted a personal best time in the 600 metre race, placing 6th out of 21 runners at the UNB Invitational. He also had a 10th place finish in the 300 metre race, and was a member of the school record-setting 4 by 800 metre relay team that finished fourth. Wiersbicki ran the fastest leg for the X-Men.