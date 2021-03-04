Traditional Exhibitions and Fairs in Nova Scotia Suspended

Traditional exhibitions and fairs in Nova Scotia have been suspended this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the group that represents these local fairs, the Exhibitions Association of Nova Scotia says it’s made the difficult decisions for 2021 to ensure the safety of volunteers, employees, sponsors, exhibitors and the public.

The association says the collective decision does not preclude Exhibitions and Fairs from hosting smaller events that meet all public health requirements. Planning is underway and announcements on these events will be made later this year.