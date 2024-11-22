Transportation Safety Board says Severe Weather Conditions Contributed to the 2022 Sinking of a Vessel Near Canso

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada recently released a report on the investigation into a rescue of a fishing vessel off the coast of Canso. The operation resulted in two injuries to Canadian Coast Guard Crew and the death of one fishing crew member.

On March 11, 2022 the fishing board Mucktown Girl contacted the joint rescue coordination centre in Halifax, with the CCG vessel Jean Goodwill arriving the next morning. The investigation found the fishing vessel was not assessed as being in imminent distress so the five fishing crew members remained on board during the tow.

The tow failed six hours into the operation, due to high speed, harsh weather conditions, and the towing arrangement. There were no contingency plans to re-establish the tow or remove the fishing crew from their vessel.

In the morning of March 13, the weather got worse, with high waves and winds up to 90 km/h and the fishing vessel began to take on water. The crew of the fishing boat abandoned the vessel into a life raft without informing the CCG vessel. Two CCG crew members were injured preparing for the rescue, and communication broke down further. Four fishing crew members boarded the CCG while one was swept away . He was recovered from the water and later pronounced deceased.

The investigation found that without comprehensive contingency planning for towing disabled vessels, risks to rescuers and towing crew may be increased.