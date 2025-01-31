Trenton’s Baillie Family Wins $10,000 on Family Feud Canada

A successful night for a Trenton family appearing on the popular game show Family Feud Canada.

An eposide featuring the Baillie Family aired Thursday night. They won $10,000 in fast money in the show. A second episode of the Baillie Family will be aired Monday night.

The team includes Pele Gallant, her mother Kathy Baillie, brother Louie MacKenzie, Sister Betsy MacKenize and Aunt Lynn Baillie.

The show was recorded in September. The Baillie family says they had a great time at the taping.

The show is hosted by comedian and St. FX graduate Gerry Dee.