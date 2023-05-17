Truro Raceway to Host a Clare MacDonald Day September 10th

Truro Raceway will host a Clare MacDonald Day on September 10th. The Raceway says they will

celebrate the career of the Antigonish native, which is also a fundraising day for the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia.

MacDonald leads all Canadian Women Drivers in harness racing with 1,522 victories and purse earnings of more than $4.9 million. She was also a recent finalist for the Canadian Harness Racing Hall of Fame. There will be a commemorative T-Shirt created in MacDonald’s racing colours as well as other items for sale as a fund-raiser for the Alzheimers society.