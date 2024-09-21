Two Antigonish Area Physicians to Receive Provincial Awards

Two Antigonish area physicians are being honoured by their peers.

The Nova Scotia College of Family Physicians have announced the recipients of their annual awards.

Dr. Mary Gorman will receive the prestigious Dr. Charles and Mrs. Jean Gass Lifetime Achievement Award. In family practice, Gorman excelled in delivering comprehensive care in a variety of ways, including office consultations, inpatient care, emergency services, obstetrics, nursing homes and palliative care. She also played a pivotal role in establishing a geriatric assessment clinic at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, and in developing a Geriatric and Rehabilitation inpatient unit.

Dr. Jane Howard will receive the Award of Excellence. College officials state Howard is the true embodiment of a rural family physician with exceptional leadership and commitment.

Dr. Gorman and Dr. Howard will be presented with the awards at a banquet in Halifax on October 18th