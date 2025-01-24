Two Men Charged after Stolen Vehicles Recovered by RCMP in Pictou County

The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit charged two Pictou County men after recovering stolen vehicles.

Between January 7 and January 15, the crime enforcement unit, assisted by Pictou County District RCMP and RCMP Police Dog Services, located three stolen vehicles in Churchville and Scotsburn and safely arrested two men suspected to be involved the thefts.

30-year-old Brett Michael Smith of Abercrombie, who was located in possession of break-in instruments and a sawed-off shotgun, faces a number of charges including three counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and one count each of Break and Enter, Possession of Break-In Instruments, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized, Unauthorized Possession in Motor Vehicle, Unsafe Storage of Firearm, and Mischief.

24-year-old Marcus Henry Angevine of Merigomish, faces two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, three counts of Failure to Comply with a Release Order, and one count each of Possession of Break-In Instruments, and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

Both men appeared in Pictou Provincial Court and were remanded in custody. Smith is due back in court on January 28 and Angevine is due back on February 3.